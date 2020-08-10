Kody Brown: Has He Seen Meri Even Once During the Pandemic?

Ever since mid-March, most married couples have seen more of each other than ever before.

This is what happens when a nation shuts down in response to a pandemic.

For Kody Brown and Meri Brown, though?

Last week, Kody and his third wife Christine’s daughter Mykelti Padron answered fan questions during Twitch Live, sitting with her husband, Tony, and revealing how her dad has been handling the ongoing quarantine.

In short, he's been trying to see all four of his spouses.

But it sounds like Meri has gotten the short end of the polygamous stick over the past few months.

“He still does go visit all the different houses," Mykelti explained.

"What’s hard is if one of the parents of the house decides to go travel. They don’t get to see him for two weeks because they quarantine without him."

Why is this relevant?

In June, Meri revealed she was traveling and posted social media messagee from a hotel, although she did not disclose her location.

The businesswoman has also gone back and forth to Utah on more than one occasion in order to check on her bed and breakfast there.

Based on Mykelti's above detailing of how her father operates, it's hard to imagine Kody having seen Meri very much because she's been isolating after each of these trips.

Tony, meanwhile, emphasized the danger of Kody spending too much time jumping from house to house in Flagstaff.

"Because Kody goes around, he’s the mixing bowl," he said in this Q&A session, addiing:

"He can be the spoon that mixes everything up together if he’s not careful.

"If someone gets infected and he jumps around, he can mix the whole bowl together and everyone in the family can get sick in one shot."

Tony went on to say such a situation has stirrede up somee tension among the Sister Wives.

"That’s what makes things so difficult for them. If someone goes out and gets compromised they have to quarantine. So tough.

"If he picks a house to FaceTime the rest, then everyone is like, ‘Why did you FaceTime from that house?

"'Why didn't you come to my house and FaceTime from my house?'"

Meri reunited with a number of family members just a few days ago, but Kody was nowhere to be seen.

Sister Wives fans have long suspected that Kody and Meri's marriage was effectively over... and neither has done much to quell these rumors in recent weeks.

Kody hasn't said a positive word about his first wife in God-knows-how-long.

Meri, for her part, has taken passive aggressive shots at Kody on a near-weekly basis.

Kody, who has 18 kids, divorced Meri in 2014 to legally marry Robyn so he could adopt her three children from a previous relationship.

Just this past spring, he admitted to regret over ever having married Meri, stating that she sort of duped him into believing she was someone else.

The former couple then ignored their 30th wedding anniversary in April -- and haven’t posted photos together on social media in over a year.

Despite ALL this drama, though, and despite how infrequently Kody sees Meri and how their problems are very muich real... Mykelti alleged the following during this same social media session:

"Meri is still part of the family!”