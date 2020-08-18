Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors: Kanye Is NOT Trying to Spread COVID-19!

Regardless of whether or not Kanye West is running for president, the rapper's mental state is currently under about as much scrutiny as the intellectual faculties of the two men who are most likely to be elected to the White House in November.

The reason for this is simple and serious:

Kanye suffered a bipolar breakdown in July that saw him publicly lashing out at his wife and in-laws, all of whom supported him unconditionally during previous such episodes.

All of this came on the heels of a very different set of concerns about West's health.

In a recent interview, Kanye revealed that he had contracted COVID-19 and claimed that he was able to cure himself through the power of positive thinking.

Despite enduring two deeply troubling crises in a row -- both of which might be the result of his ongoing struggle with mental illness -- Kanye decided to host one of his "Sunday Service" gospel concerts in Wyoming this week.

His wife, Kim Kardashian, was the first to tease the performance, tweeting, “Guess what’s back?!?!”

Amid concerns about the massive crew that participated in Kanye's comeback show, West dubiously claimed that everyone involved was kept safe from the 'rona.

“We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming,” he tweeted.

“We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK.”

Despite Kanye's reassurances, fans were understandably concerned about his ability to ensure the safety of his staff.

After all, this is a guy who claims to have cured his own case of the virus by harnessing the power of brain magic.

So maybe his understanding of infectious diseases is a little less than complete.

Seeing the backlash against her husband -- who might want to consider taking a break from the public eye for a few months -- Kim decided to once again go to bat for the man who was accusing her of cheating with Meek Mill and threatening to divorce her just a few weeks ago.

"For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority," Kim tweeted.

"It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use something uplifting."

Hopefully, someone informed Kim that checking into an in-patient treatment facility would be the most uplifting thing that Kanye could do at this point.

Anyway, her defense of her husband's latest attempt to rebrand himself as the 21st century's answer to Billy Graham serves as further evidence that Kim is planning to stand by her man.

Insiders close to the couple claim that Kim and Kanye "fixed" their marriage during a recent vacation in Colorado.

That's great and all, but it would be even better if Kanye found some sort of therapeutic activity that didn't involve risking the health of dozens or hundreds of people.

Maybe dude could take up knitting or something. Just sayin'.