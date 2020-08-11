Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Our Vacation Saved Our Marriage!

After Kanye West's distressing outbursts last month, he and Kim Kardashian are trying to fix their marriage.

They're doing that by vacationing together. And, according to reports, it's working so far.

People reports that Kim and Kanye's efforts to renew their marital bond have been a success.

"They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic," the insider reports.

The source adds of the pair: "They are continuing the family vacation,"

Just weeks ago, Kanye was ranting on Twitter, crying on stage, and talking about divorce.

"Kim and Kanye are getting along," the insider notes.

According to the source, "They both seem much happier."

An altogether different insider shared Kanye's state of mind during the trip.

That source noted that the self-described genius was "really enjoying his family time right now."

"Honestly he’s in a great place," the insider praised, "and feeling creatively inspired."

According to the insider, the intent behind the trip to the DR was to "focus is on their marriage."

"They decided to travel together so they can be away in private," the source added.

It's hard to work out public marriage issues at all, let alone when you are up to your ears in media coverage.

"Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye's bipolar episodes," the insider added of Kim.

The source continued that "it's been hard for her to think clearly.”

We can imagine so.

Allegedly, there was a time when Kim "was ready to end her marriage" before her trip to Wyoming, a source claimed.

Even then, the insider stressed that Kim “still sees divorce as a last resort.”

"Kanye suggested that they take a family trip together," the source added, "and Kim agreed."

The insider emphasized: "She wants to do everything she can to save her marriage."

"It's all very complicated though," the soure acknowledged.

"Kim wants him to get proper help," the insider dished, "and Kanye still doesn't want to."

Famously, Kanye has expressed paranoid delusions about being medicated in the past.

He has claimed that psych meds were administered to him to "silence" him and to "make him fat on purpose." It was very troubling.

The source added that "Kim is just taking things day by day right now."

Kim has gone out of her way to advocate for Kanye.

As always, like the rest of her family, Kim's response to any crisis is to close ranks with her loved ones.

Unfortunately, as many have pointed out, this may mean that some family members are never held accountable ... and never get better.

Asking fans for "compassion" towards Kanye, having a romantic vacation, and talking things through are great.

But on their own, it's just slapping a bandaid on a bursting dam. It's not enough.

Kanye is unwell. He needs therapy and medication to address his impulses and the paranoid ideas that he has expressed.

That does not mean that Kanye will suddenly become a different person.

In fact, many of the awful thoughts that he has expressed will likely still be beliefs that he holds.

The difference is that, if his symptoms are treated, Kanye will be less likely to blurt things out.

Mental illness doesn't make someone a bad person, but it can certainly make them more likely to tell the world about it.

We all want Kanye to magically become a good person, but for now, we'll settle for him getting psychiatric treatment.

Hopefully, Kim will encourage him to do this, but ultimately, only Kanye can choose to seek the help that he needs.