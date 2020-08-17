Khloe Kardashian Basically Admits to Stunning Reconciliation with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has finally come out and addressed the long-simmering rumors that she's back together with Tristan Thompson.

Well, sort of.

Kind of.

Over the past several months, speculation has run rampant that Khloe and Tristan have overcome the issues that broke them up about a year and a half ago.

Specifically, that Thompson cheated on his famous girlfriend multiple times -- including once when she was pregnant with their daughter and once with a close family friend, Jordyn Woods.

Ever since the country basically shut down due to a certain global pandemic, Tristan and Khloe have been spending a lot of time together.

We've seen the social media photos. We've ready to mysterious messages...

... but we haven't actually heard from either Khloe or Tristan on the tantalizing topic.

Until now.

A few days ago, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories in order to seemingly confirm that she's once again sleeping with and around the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward.

“Not a secret, just not your business,” read a cryptic quote the 36-year-old shared on her official account on Wednesday, August 12.

We can go ahead and translate this for you:

I'm not keeping my mouth shut about this due to any shame or any secrecy. I'm just going about my private life on my own, thank you very much!

There's some rich irony here, of course, because Khloe makes a living by sharing every aspect of her life with followers online or on her family's E! television show.

After Thompson made out with Woods, Keeping Up with the Kardashians dedicated multiple episodes to the fallout.

So it's a little disingenous for Khloe to suddenly play the it's-nobody's-business-who-I-date card, you know?

For his part, meanwhile, Thompson has never been shy in confessing that he wants back in Khloe's good graces... and just back in Khloe, phsyically, if you know what we mean.

Following months of Tristan begging for the reality star's forgiveness, she finally took the professional basketball player back, In Touch Weekly reported, on July 1.

It supposedly helped that Tristan “promised her he’s a changed man,” this tabloid wrote last month, prompting Khloe to give him another chance.

"She believes in him," an anonymous insider says.

But does she want to marry him?

There was actually a bit of engagement chatter just a short while ago, leading to a funny Khloe Tweet that read simple:

"Wait... what? lol."

Okay, fine.

So these two aren't getting hitched any time soon.

But they are getting it on again.

That much we now know to be true.