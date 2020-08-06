Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: We're Back Together! (At Least Until He Cheats Again ...)

We probably don't need to tell you that in terms of romantic turbulence, it's been a cruel summer for the ladies of the Kardashian clan.

The increasingly messy Kim and Kanye situation might be scoring the most headlines, but the Wests aren't the only ones trying to sort through some very complex matters.

There are rumors that Kourtney Kardashian is sharing Scott Disick with Sofia Richie and Addison Rae, and that situation sounds like it's bound to explode in everyone's faces.

Then there are the reports about Kylie Jenner dating Kendall's ex, which also seems unlikely to end well.

And finally, it wouldn't be a Kar-Jenner news cycle without an update on the ever-mysterious relationship between Khloe and her philandering baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

But this update is different, as we finally have some conclusive answers from a reliable source.

People magazine is sort of an authority on all things Kardashian these days, thanks to the magazine's close relationship with the family and the family's hangers-on.

So when People says Khloe and Tristan are back together, you can believe that Khloe and Tristan are back together.

"They are very much together and Khloe is beyond happy," a source tells the outlet.

Not surprisingly, the reconciliation began when Khloe and Tristan started working on their co-parenting relationship, and it developed into something more once they hunkered down and quarantined together with their daughter.

"She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True," the insider adds.

"And he has been amazing to Khloe too. They are very much together and Khloe is beyond happy."

Khloe is reportedly aware that the dynamic of her relationship will likely change once the world reopens, but for now, she's loving her life of quiet domesticity.

"They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloe enjoys it," the source says.

The news that Khloe and Tristan are more or less officially back together will not come as much of a surprise to those who have been following the situation closely in recent weeks.

Just last month, Khloe spoke about True's father in glowing terms:

"So many people don't understand it, but I lead with love and we put our child first," she told People.

"If you have that mindset, everything else follows easily. We have a family together. Don't make it more difficult by dragging your feet," she added.

"This is going to be forever, so we want to make it the best that we can."

Yeah, she didn't come right out and say they're banging again ... but she stopped just short of that.

"Tristan and I needed that time to heal and I needed time to go through my emotions. But now he's literally one of my best friends," Khloe added.

"A lot of that has been because of quarantine. We spend a lot of time together with no distractions, and seeing him as a dad and how helpful he is, I'm so grateful," she continued.

"Especially during this time because it's such an isolating time. I'm really grateful for that support and that additional help."

So there you have it.

If we're being honest, the whole world has been expecting this for months.

And now it looks as though it's finally happened.

Of course, the whole world is also expecting Tristan to cheat on Khloe again.

Admittedly, that is not terribly surprising, considering it's happened many, many times already.

Let's hope the lockdown and the NBA bubble situation will help Tristan keep it in his shorts this time.

The Kardashian belief in "the power of family" is a two-edged sword.

On the one hand, solidarity protects them from any external adversary. On the other hand, it can keep them from excising toxic people from their lives.

Khloe is not the only member of the family who might be a whole lot happier if a man with whom she shares children were no longer in her life.

Some people are going to look at this as Khloe being in denial.

It may be that Tristan himself is the one in denial. Some cheaters revel in what they do; others would have you believe that it's just a "mistake."

Honestly, the odds of Khloe and Tristan uttering the words "sex addiction," a condition not recognized by psychiatric consensus, are more than 0.

Regardless of how bad of an idea it is for a person who does not want to be cheated on to stick with a serial cheater, we wish them the best.

Seriously, that's all that we can do at this point. Khloe is not going to listen to friends, family, fans, or us here at THG.

So at this point, "thoughts and prayers" may be the best that we can offer as she allows history to repeat itself.