Kendall Jenner Flaunts Underboob, Rocks Minuscule Thong, Attempts to Upstage Kylie on Vacation!

Last week, the entire Kar-Jenner clan traveled to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Kylie's 23rd birthday,

We guess that's just how you roll when you're the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

Naturally, Kylie took centerstage for most of the week, but in a family with this many stars, no one can hold the spotlight for very long -- at least not without a fight.

While all of Kylie's sisters posted revealing pics on vacay (except for Kim, who stayed home to babysit Kanye), the stiffest (no pun intended) competition came from Kendall Jenner.

That's no surprise, as Kendall is an actual model -- not merely the Instagram variety -- and she's not exactly shy abut flaunting her figure.

In fact, Kendall's bikini selfies have become something of a summer tradition.

And since we've already been forced to do without so many of those this year, we were happy to see that Kendall decided to revive the custom during her latest vacay.

We can deal with a summer with no outdoor music festivals, but a year with no KenJen swimwear pics is out of the question.

As usual, Kendall's selfies received a rapturous response.

And some fans suggested that the 24-year-old is locked in a sort of hotness arms race with her younger sister.

They seem to be convinced that Kendall is cool with her Kylie being the more financial successful of the two, so long as she can remain "the hot sister."

That sounds kind of absurd, but it also makes a lot of sense.

After all, this is a family where ego reigns supreme and billion-dollar business empires are built on foundations of sexy selfies.

If a family of famous athletes were competitive about their physiques, no one would call them superficial or petty.

But is a family of women -- some of whom are hot for a living -- adopt the same mentality, they're much more likely to be looked down upon.

So perhaps Kendall decided to post even racier pics than usual in an effort to upstage her sister.

But probably not.

In fact, the sisters seem to be closer than ever, and they've finally launched their long-rumored collaboration for Kylie's makeup line.

In promotional materials for the new product Kendall and Kylie are all over each other, as they so often are.

So we're guessing everything is kosher between these two -- but that doesn't mean they can't enjoy a little healthy competition.