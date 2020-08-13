Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Get Flirty AF on Instagram

The Phoenix Suns are the only undefeated team in the NBA restart.

They have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs, a scenario considered truly unthinkable just a few weeks ago.

And star Devin Booker has been leading this late-season charge, having scored 35 points in three straight games.

However, those who care more about celebrity gossip than professional sports don't care about all the times Booker has been putting the ball through the hoop of late.

They care a lot more about whether Booker is putting his balls into Kendall Jenner.

If you catch our very obvious drift!

The model and the borderline All-NBA sensation raised quite a few eyebrows on Tuesday when they exchanged flirty messages on Instagram.

Booker got it started when he commented on one of Jenner's posts after she shared a close-up video of herself looking dead serious for the camera, adding a strawberry emoji for a caption.

The 23-year old shooting guard simply wrote in response "I like strawberries," a remark that seemingly caught Kendall's attention.

She replied with four more strawberry emojis.

In April, Jenner and Booker were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, quickly sparking speculation that they were romantically involved.

The following month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member continued to fuel these same rumors when she was seen picking up the athlete from the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

A source later told Us Weekly that the twosome weren't prepared to put a label on their relationship just yet.

“They’re hooking up, but they’re not serious,” the source said in June. “She’s talking to a couple different guys. She has so many men after her it’s crazy.”

It's worth noting here, meanwhile, that Booker once dated Jordyn Woods.

Yes, the same Jordyn Woods who used to be best friends with Kylie Jenner, until she made out with Tristan Thompson awhile back and thereby helped put an end to his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Jenner, for her part, definitely went out with Ben Simmons in the past, a Philadelphia 76ers guard who is in contention with Booker for a spot on this year's third All-NBA team.

Talk about a semi-incestuous mess!

Unlike her sisters, Kendall is notoriously private about her dating life.

Don't expect her to come out and confirm any romance with Booker any time soon.

But you can expect Kendall to clap back if idiots online make inappropriate comments about her.

After someone tweeted a TikTok video of three men tossing a toddler around in a circle this summer, this troll wrote:

"NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner."

One fan then came to Jenner's defense and responded that "maybe she [is] passing them around," to which Jenner replied in a tweet of her own:

"They act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch."

Amazing.