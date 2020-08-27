Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome First Child! Hooray!!!!!

California gurls may be undeniable, according to Katy Perry.

But we now have some undeniably amazing news about the pop singer and her famous boyfriend, Orlando Bloom:

They just welcomed a baby into the world!

The couple shared the news in unusual and special fashion, telling it first to UNICEF, the organization for which they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors, on Wednesday, August 26.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they said in a statement, adding:

"But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

This is a reference, of course, to the ongoing global pandemic, which Perry and Bloom went on to cite by name:

"Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases.

"As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

In "celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has," the artist and the actor said they established a UNICEF donation page on baby Daisy's -- or "DDB" as they called her -- behalf.

For the record, the newborn's full name is Daisy Dove Bloom.

(Yup. Daisy Bloom. This is either very cheesy or very cute. We can't decide.)

The new addition is the first child for Perry and second for Bloom; he shares a nine-year old son with ex Miranda Kerrr.

The excited parent got engaged in February of 2019 after first being linked romantically back in January of 2016.

Perry confirmed her pregnancy in early March by pulling a Beyonce and cradling her baby bump in the music video for "Never Worn White."

The following month, she revealed she and Bloom had a little daugter on the way.

She also said this spring that the pregnancy was very much intentional.

"We were both ready. It was no mistake," Perry told People Magazine.

As for being pregnant during the coronavirus?

"I've been overwhelmed. I've been anxious. I've been happy. I've been overjoyed. I've been depressed. I've been all of it," she said during a radio interview.

"The world is just a wild time, and it's a wild time to bring life into the world. I mean, people were already having those kind of conversations years ago where it's like, 'Man, the world feels a little uncertain.'

"And now, it really feels shaky boots."

Perry, meanwhile, explained to E! this summer exactly what kind of mother she thinks she'll be, telling the outlet:

"I'm definitely parenting style 3Fs: I'm fun, firm but fair. Yes, I like to get things done and I like to, you know, create a peaceful scene and it takes a matriarchy to do that."

Well, Katy now has the chance to see if she's right.

Congratulations all around!