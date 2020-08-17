Karine and Paul Staehle BOTH Granted Temporary Restraining Orders

At the start of this month, Paul Staehle wanted his own restraining order after Karine went into hiding.

Both 90 Day Fiance stars have accused each other of abuse. Both are seeking legal action.

In Touch Weekly reports that a judge has granted both Paul and Karine protective orders against each other.

Per these orders, they are both required to keep at least 500 feet away from the other.

Karine's emergency order was granted on July 31. Paul's was granted his on August 1.

Both protective orders affirm the safety of their 17-month-old son, Pierre.

Paul and Karine share temporary custody of their son.

However, at the moment, Paul is enjoined by the court's protective order from having any contact with Pierre.

That is a temporary situation, as are these short-term protective orders.

Ultimately, it looks like family court will make decisions about both physical and legal custody of Pierre.

And don't forget that, according to Paul (and as we reported months ago), Karine is pregnant.

Karine has accused Paul of controlling behavior, making decisions for the family without consulting her, or preventing her from leaving the house, and of abuse.

She has accused him of whitholding her green card and other important documents and monitoring her electronic communications.

By Paul's own admission, he watches her every move via security cameras. Karine has also accused Paul of sexual assault.

Paul, in return, accused Karine of having shoved him at some point.

He claims to have video evidence of this.

In legal documents, Paul claimed to have found shards of glass in his food at one point.

All of this really started when the two first began talking.

They have had a tempestuous relationship at best for years, with many fights and breakups.

Karine was barely an adult when they met. Paul was already years into his thirties.

But this particular split -- which many fans believe (and many even hope) will be the one that sticks -- began at the end of July.

Paul claims that he saw Karine communicating with an attorney about divorce and child support.

Apparently their argument became so heated that police were called -- for a visit that Paul livestreamed to his fans and followers.

Paul has a criminal history of domestic violence arrests, an arson conviction, and accusations of stalking and harassing exes.

He has a history that 90 Day Fiance fans have seen play out on screens of bizarre behavior with no apparent self-awareness.

Many had hoped that he was just a disastrous goofball who would one day get it together.

But accusations of abuse are much more serious than wearing a condom to swim.

And aspects of Paul's response have been deeply troubling.

After Karine fled the house, Paul appeared to try to mobilize his fans and followers into a hunting party to find her.

Karine had to speak out and clarify that she was safe, that Pierre was safe, and that police know where to reach her.

No one, including reality stars, should feel like they are being searched for by an army of fans who will report their residence to their ex.

We are pleased that all parties involved are reported to be safe and hope that they both abide by the restraining orders.