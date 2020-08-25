Kailyn Lowry to Baby Haters: WTF is Wrong with You?!?

Kailyn Lowry just doesn't get it.

She's aghast, confounded and just plain disgusted.

And we can't say we blame the Teen Mom 2 star, not one bit.

Ever since welcoming her fourth child into the world on July 30, Kailyn has been facing intense criticism from total strangers on the Internet.

Some of them, for example, don't believe that Chris Lopez is really the father of very young little Creed -- despite Lowry's constant claims to the contrary.

Now, meanwhile, Kailyn has shared a lengthy message penned by some troll at her expense, as this individual scolds Lowry for her taste in men and her penchant for procreating.

Seriously, even for those of us accustomed to haters online, this critique really crosses a line.

Kailyn gave birth to newborn Creed just over three weeks ago; she shares him Lopez. And also shares three-year old Lux with Lopez.

Lowry also has son Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera and son Lincoln, 6, with former husband Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn has even said she's open to having a fifth child.

We shudder to think of what her critics will say to her if she does so.

“You’re a f-cking single mom with four kids and you’re on TV," one this judgmental individual to Kailyn.

"You’re supposed to be stopping pregnancy of the younger generation...

"Yet you went on to have four f-cking kids with deadbeats that don’t want to be there for you. That I don’t understand."

Harsh AF, right?

And the person wasn't close to being finished, either.

“It would have been one thing if you got donor sperm and you wanted to be this mom and a hero," the commenter continued.

"The bitch right now you just looking like sh-t, a dumb one who couldn’t figure it out."

The message concluded with one final low blow:

“I’m sorry but I used to like you, but now I’m just ashamed of you.”

Lowry has been dealing with BS such as this for weeks.

Numerous people have even asked Kailyn why her new kid is so white.

They just keep bringing up topics that really are none of their business, pressing Kailyn on one issue after another and mocking her confusing baby daddy situation.

(Lowry has four kids by three men, the latter two by someone against whom she recently had a restraining order.)

The MTV personality, however, didn't even bother to dignify this latest rant with any real response.

Instead, she asked a simple, albeit important, question, asking:

Why do y’all do this?

Sort of a good point, isn't it?

Why would anyone take any time out of his or her day to judge a complete stranger in this manner?

Why does anyone care so much?

For all the problems one can take up with Kailyn and for all the jokes one can make at her expense when it her multiple baby daddies... let's be honest for a minute:

Her kids seem happy and healthy.

Can you think of any major concerns that have come up with Kailyn as a mother over the years?

Granted, her fellow Teen Mom stars may set a low bar, but think of the way we see Farrah Abraham as a mom. Or Jenelle Evans. Or Amber Portwood.

All of these women have placed their children in dangerous situation.

But Kailyn? Not a single call to Child Protective Services has ever been placed against her. That's something, no?!?