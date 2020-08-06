Kailyn Lowry Shares First Photo of Newborn Son! Sort Of!

He's here, you guys!

No, we don't mean that Kailyn Lowry's fourth son is here as in... he's entered the world.

We already reported on that exciting piece of news a couple days ago.

Instead, in this case, what we mean is that he's literally HERE.

The long-time Teen Mom 2 cast member has unveiled the very first photo of her still-unnamed newborn.

Is it the clearest image in the history of the Internet?

No. But we'll take what we can get until Lowry's little one is ready for his close-up, you know?

On Tuesday, Lowry posted a snapshot to her Instagram Stories that featured here carrying her latest child in her right arm.

She's also holding up a camera and taking a picture of a plant, about which she wrote:

"First time I've been downstairs since I gave birth [and] this little one is thriving."

Pretty cute double entendre, isn't it? We're guessing Kailyn is referring to her thriving boy and plant.

By all accounts (or, specifically, just hers), Lowry gave birth at home on July 30.

"No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," Kailyn told E! News a short time afterwards. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

According to this celebrity gossip outlet, the adorable arrival came into the world weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 22.5 inches in length.

As for the baby's name?

Fans may need to wait awhile to learn what it is... because Kailyn herself really might now know right now.

After giving birth to son Lux (her first with ex Chris Lopez) in August of 2017, the reality star took two months to find the proper moniker.

She nicknamed him Baby Lo during the early months of her pregnancy, and didn’t settle on “Lux Russell” until October of 2017.

Kailyn, of course, is also mother to 10-year-old Isaac Rivera, who she welcomed with ex Jo Rivera on the inaugural season of Teen Mom.

And is also mother six-year-old Lincoln Marroquin, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

She's on decent terms with both of those baby daddies and each father plays a consistent role in their son's life.

This is far from the case when it comes to Lopez, though, who was NOT around for this latest birth and who is unlikely to see much of his second kid with Kailyn at all.

Lowry doesn't seem too shaken up about it, however.

“Can you guess what I’m drinking?” the proud new parent captioned a social media snapshot earlier in the week, prior to revealing that she was downing her own placenta.

Hey, some folks out there think this has great health benefits.

And, look, you can say what you want about Kailyn's choice in men and/or her decisions on when to make love with whom... but she does seem to always have the best interests of her children in mind.

So while Lopez is out there not giving a you-know-what about his kids, Kailyn is at least doing what she can to keep them happy and healthy.

It's more than we can say about some other Teen Moms out there, you know?

Congrats once again, Kailyn Lowry!