Kailyn Lowry Shares First Photo of Newborn Son! Sort Of!

by at .

He's here, you guys!

No, we don't mean that Kailyn Lowry's fourth son is here as in... he's entered the world.

We already reported on that exciting piece of news a couple days ago.

Kailyn Lowry Ready to Pop

Instead, in this case, what we mean is that he's literally HERE.

The long-time Teen Mom 2 cast member has unveiled the very first photo of her still-unnamed newborn.

Is it the clearest image in the history of the Internet?

No. But we'll take what we can get until Lowry's little one is ready for his close-up, you know?

Kailyn Lowry's Son

On Tuesday, Lowry posted a snapshot to her Instagram Stories that featured here carrying her latest child in her right arm.

She's also holding up a camera and taking a picture of a plant, about which she wrote:

"First time I've been downstairs since I gave birth [and] this little one is thriving."

Pretty cute double entendre, isn't it? We're guessing Kailyn is referring to her thriving boy and plant.

Kailyn Lowry, Placenta Drink

By all accounts (or, specifically, just hers), Lowry gave birth at home on July 30.

"No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," Kailyn told E! News a short time afterwards. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

According to this celebrity gossip outlet, the adorable arrival came into the world weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 22.5 inches in length.

Kailyn with Lincoln

As for the baby's name?

Fans may need to wait awhile to learn what it is... because Kailyn herself really might now know right now.

After giving birth to son Lux (her first with ex Chris Lopez) in August of 2017, the reality star took two months to find the proper moniker.

She nicknamed him Baby Lo during the early months of her pregnancy, and didn’t settle on “Lux Russell” until October of 2017.

Kailyn at the Salon

Kailyn, of course, is also mother to 10-year-old Isaac Rivera, who she welcomed with ex Jo Rivera on the inaugural season of Teen Mom.

And is also mother six-year-old Lincoln Marroquin, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

She's on decent terms with both of those baby daddies and each father plays a consistent role in their son's life.

This is far from the case when it comes to Lopez, though, who was NOT around for this latest birth and who is unlikely to see much of his second kid with Kailyn at all.

Kail and Her Kids

Lowry doesn't seem too shaken up about it, however.

Can you guess what I’m drinking?” the proud new parent captioned a social media snapshot earlier in the week, prior to revealing that she was downing her own placenta.

Hey, some folks out there think this has great health benefits.

And, look, you can say what you want about Kailyn's choice in men and/or her decisions on when to make love with whom... but she does seem to always have the best interests of her children in mind.

Kailyn Lowry and Trio of Kids

So while Lopez is out there not giving a you-know-what about his kids, Kailyn is at least doing what she can to keep them happy and healthy.

It's more than we can say about some other Teen Moms out there, you know?

Congrats once again, Kailyn Lowry!

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Trailer: STDs, Abusive Baby Daddies, and the Return of Kail's Mom!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry Photos

Kailyn Lowry, Placenta Drink
Kailyn L
Kail and Her Kids
Kailyn Lowry Ready to Pop
Kailyn with Lincoln
Kailyn at the Salon

Kailyn Lowry Videos

Kail Lowry to Jo Rivera: Our Son Is Not a Hispanic Thug!
Kail Lowry to Jo Rivera: Our Son Is Not a Hispanic Thug!
Kailyn Lowry Trashes Critics of Fourth Pregnancy: Mind Your Friggen Business!
Kailyn Lowry Trashes Critics of Fourth Pregnancy: Mind Your Friggen Business!
Kailyn Lowry: Let Me Tell You What It's Like to Be Single and Pregnant ...
Kailyn Lowry: Let Me Tell You What It's Like to Be Single and Pregnant ...