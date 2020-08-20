Kailyn Lowry Remains Mum on Circumcision: Have Her Sons Been Snipped?

Kailyn Lowry has been an open book ever since giving birth to her fourth child.

The long-time Teen Mom 2 star has talked openly for the past couple weeks, ever since welcoming young Creed into the world on July 30.

In various interviews, podcasts and social media posts, Lowry has told fans that her latest baby didn't breathe for the first minute of his life, putting a giant scare into his famous mother.

Heck, Lowry even confessed to thinking about terminating this pregnancy.

However, despite her candid nature when it comes to parenthood, Lowry appears to be reluctant to address one topic when it comes to her kids.

To be frank, we're talking about their penises.

To be frank and specific, we're talking about the tips of their penises.

“Question, Kail. Did you circumcise your boys? Why/why not?” one fan asked of the star this week, to which the 28-year old replied:

“Lawddddddd. I don’t even want to get into this.”

Circumcision, of course, is the removal of the foreskin from the most talked about male private part.

In the most common procedure of this nature, the foreskin is opened, adhesions are removed and the foreskin is separated from the glans.

Following that, a circumcision device may be placed and then the foreskin is cut off.

Sorry. It's just science, though.

Lowry has four sons:

A three-year old named Lux, a six-year old named Lincoln and a 10-year old named Isaac.

She added baby Creed to the mix under a month ago and he shares the same father (Chris Lopez) as Lux.

Despite Kailyn not wanting to talk about their circumcision, a multiitude of followers encouraged the mom of four to talk on the topic. Perhaps in a different format, they suggested.

“Podcast episode?” one commenter asked.

“Sounds like a topic for the podcast, even if it’s brief!!” a second agreed.

A third chimed in as follows:

“You have a YouTube channel! Film the controversial parenting tag. We love an outspoken mama."

Lowry, however, may be hesitant to touch on the topic of medical procedures and decisions when it comes to her kids.

Remember when she previously came out as an anti-vaxxer during a "Cofee Convos" podcast awhile back?

It got really ugly for her at the time, deservedly so, many intelligent people out there might argue.

“I don’t want to lose listeners because of my opinion - but, I did vaccinate Isaac. … I let them vaccinate him with whatever they basically said that he needed,” Lowry said on her show late last year.

“With Lincoln, I knew a little bit more, and I started to research more. … Lincoln did not get all of his vaccines. I definitely picked and chose which ones I felt like were necessary, and he did not get them all at once."

As for Lux?

"The more research that I do, and the more educated I’ve become, I just don’t vaccinate him... [But] I don’t judge... anyone else who chooses to vaccinate - that’s your prerogative."

Speaking later to In Touch Weekly, the star further explained her misiguided and dangerous stance.

“I mean, I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it’s best for your child and family.

"People don’t love everything I do but I don’t shove my beliefs down anyone else’s throat.

"I know what’s best for my kids and other parents know what’s best for theirs."