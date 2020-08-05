Kailyn Lowry: Look! I'm Drinking My Own Placenta!

Kailyn Lowry appears to be doing just fine after giving birth to her fourth baby last week.

The Teen Mom 2 star is alive, well, posting on social media...

... and happily taking many of her followers aback in the process.

On Tuesday, August 4 -- five days after welcoming yet another son -- Lowry sharred the above photo on her Instagram Stories page.

“Can you guess what I’m drinking?” the proud new parent captioned this snapshot, which featured herself holding a pink beverage of some kind.

She gave her followers a place to submit their answers -- but tagged @lancasterplacentaco as well, giving fans a huge hint at what’s in her glass.

On its official website, this company says "Lancaster Placenta Co. is a small team of placenta experts dedicated to helping new moms thrive postpartum."

For those wondering:

There's no clear evidence out there that ingesting one's placenta has health benefits.

However, some believe this act can prevent postpartum depression... reduce postpartum bleeding... improve mood, energy and milk supply... provide important micronutrients, such as iron.

Kim Kardashian made headlines in the past for doing what Kailyn is doing here.

The veteran MTV personality gave birth last Thursday, July 30.

She has only spoken to E! News so far about the blessed development, telling the outlet:

"No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love. I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

According to this same celebrity gossip outlet, the child came into the world weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 22.5 inches in length. Not shabby!

As mentioned previously, this is the Lowry's fourth baby overall -- at just 28 years old! -- this is her second son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

The exes previously welcomed their two-year-old son Lux in 2017, although Lopez seemingly plays no role in this toddler's life.

Kailyn also has a 10-year-old son named Isaac with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; and a six-year-old son named Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

It can be a lot for readers to keep track of.

Just weeks before Kailyn went into labor, she revealed she and Lopez are not on good terms. Like, at all.

Kailyn, of course, had an active order of protection against her ex at the time she got pregnant by him last year.

And she accused Chris of cheating on her during their on-and-off relationship that began in 2017.

While the 26-year old has denied being unfaithful, Lowry promised her fans she is done with him for good.

“Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire nine months?” she wrote on her Story, sharing her reason for shunning Chris from the birth of their second child kid.

She added:

“[He] says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth?

"Make it make sense. … His words and actions are very different.”

As far as we know, Lopez was NOT present when Lowry gave birth to this new, unnamed child.

He hasn't said anything in public about the arrival, either.