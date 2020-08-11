Kailyn Lowry: I Didn't Name My Baby After That Awful Band!

Creed.

One word. With plenty of meanings behind it.

It's the name of a Christian rock band. And a funny character on former NBC sitcom The Office. It's also a set of beliefs or aims which guide someone's actions.

And now? Based on a very recent Instagram post by Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry?

It's what she'll be calling her fourth son!

Lowry confirmed on Monday that her latest child is named Creed.

Unveiling an adorable photo of her newborn -- along with a personalized blanket that a company made for her in exchange for free advertising -- Lowry wrote very simply this week:

Creed. Guiding principle.

The reveal prompted a number of confused responses from followers.

Most notably, fans asked Kailyn if she went with Creed due to an affection for the aforementioned band or The Office character.

Nope, she responded.

Instead, Kailyn said the inspiration behind "Creed" was the 2015 movie by the same name, which starred Michael B. Jordan and which was a spinoff of the beloved Rocky Balboa franchise.

The film centers around Adonis Johnson (Jordan)m a young man who never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, because he died before Adonis was born.

However, boxing is in Johnson's blood... so he seeks out Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and asks the retired icon to serve as his trainer.

Rocky sees a lot of his late friend/foe in Adonis, agreeing to mentor him, even as he battles an opponent deadlier than any in the ring: cancer.

With Rocky's assistance, Adonis soon gets a title shot. But whether he has the true heart of a fighter remains to be seen.

What does this synopsis have to do with Kailyn's fourth son?

It's hard to say.

But as the child of Chris Lopez, the baby will likely have many obstacles to overcome.

And, you know what? He probably won't know his father very well, either, just like Jordan's fictitious boxer.

Lowry gave birth on July 30, breaking the news to E! via a statement that read:

"I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.

The Teen Mom cast member also shared that this son was born at 8lbs., 15 oz. and measured 22.5 inches long.

Kailyn is also the proud mother to 10-year-old Isaac Rivera, who she shares with ex Jo Rivera... 6-year-old Lincoln Marroquin, who she shares with ex Javi Marroquin... and 2-year-old Lux Lowry, her son with Lopez.

Creed, of course, also belongs to Lopez.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Lowry posted a few semi-covered photos of the baby, answering questions about Creed’s birth in the process.

Yes, for started, it took plaec at home.

When asked how her delivery went, Lowry told a follower during a Q&A Instagram session:

“It was an experience I’m very thankful for.”

For what reason?

“Everything was on my terms. What my body was telling me to do. I wasn’t connected to a bed," she explained.

"I didn’t have to prevent myself from pushing when I felt I had to, didn’t have to push when my body didn’t have the urge. I controlled everything.”

As for Lopez?

He wasn't at Kailyn's side for his second son's arrival, but he has spent time with Creed.

Consider this photo on Lopez's Instagram Stories of him hanging out with both his kids over the weekend:

Looking ahead, Lowry has hinted in the past that Creed's delivery will be featured on Teen Mom 2.

Probably not on the upcoming season, however, which was filmed many months ago.

What can fans expect from these future episodes? We're so glad you asked!

Find out below: