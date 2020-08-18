Kailyn Lowry Claps Back at Claim That Creed Is "Too White" to Be Chris Lopez's Son

It's been just over two weeks since Kailyn Lowry welcomed her fourth child, and the rumors about the changes in the relationship between baby Creed's parents are already spreading like wildfire.

This is partially due to the fact that, after months of insisting that Chris Lopez would not be allowed in the delivery room, Kail folded and revealed that the professional baby daddy would be on hand to welcome his newest offspring.

That led to claims that Chris and Kailyn are already planning to have another kid together.

While that's obviously a bit of a stretch, it seems that Chris and Kail are actually getting along these days, which is a pleasant change of pace.

More on that later.

However, because the online masses take a scattershot approach to spreading rumors, there are also reports that Kail betrayed Chris by falsely leading him to believe he's the father of her child.

These reports started in the most ignorant fashion imaginable, with online commenters arguing that Creed looks "too white" to be Chris' child.

"Why does the new baby look like Isaac rather than his real brother. LOL. Am I missing something?” one follower asked Kail this week

“I mean, Creed looks nothing like [your] last kid, and don’t they have the same dad? I’m confused.

Kail was quick to clap back with what will hopefully be the last word on the matter.

“It’s 2020 [and] we are still confused about how genetics work?!? [I’m] confused,” Lowry wrote on her Instagram Story, according to In Touch.

“Please stop messaging and comment about my son’s [skin] color. Yes, Chris is his dad. But I’m white, so there was a possibility that our child could be white. Imagine that.”

Other "fans" have thrown similar -- though slightly less ignorant shade -- and Kail has been quick to put the rumors to rest.

“Four kids, four different dads?” one follower asked.

“No?” Lowry responded. “Who started that rumor?”

Interestingly, as the online mob turns against Chris, Kail seems to be more on his side than ever.

“Actions speak louder than words, but consistency speaks louder than both. Choose people that always make you feel wanted," she recently wrote on her Instagram Story, seemingly in reference to Lopez.

She also shared a meme urging those who are in complex relationships to behave with compassion and understanding:

“The reality is … None of us are easy to be with … We all suffer from something," the meme read.

"So when you meet someone who’s willing to stay … committed to understanding you and actually wants to grow with you … don’t let lame s–t like ego and pride ruin it … Real is rare … remember that,” it continued.

In a recent Instagram Live session, Chris was similarly complimentary:

“Let’s talk about the positive stuff,” he said.

“I’m gonna talk about how great that girl [Kail] is. She’s a very tremendous girl. I was very lucky to meet that girl and have her in my life. She gave birth to my children," Lopez continued.

"That’s the positive. For so long I always engaged in negative talk. All I’ve ever done is engage in negative talk and never spoke on the positive s**t. All y’all know is the negative but there is so much positive…”

Chris went on to praise Kail's parenting skills:

“My boys are taken care of, and my boys got older brothers to look up to. My sons are really in good hands,” he said.

“My kids, just by their brothers, they good. They got their brothers, they’re always gonna look out for each other. That’s a fact.

“She’s a great mom,” he then said of Kail. “She’d do whatever for her kids. I know all mothers do everything they can for their kids.”

Chris concluded by revealing that he struggles with depression, and he lamented the fact that men who suffer from mental illness are often not "checked in on" in the same way as women.

"Everyone is always worried about the women and you should because those are the ones who are the mothers of your children," he said.

"The men really got to sit there and bite down and take the s**t and cater to the needs of the mother, and they could be dying on the inside.”

Lopez concluded on a positive note, stating that while he had no say in the matter, he likes the unusual moniker that Kail chose for his son.

“Creed’s name is dope," he said.

It's not something you hear every day but we like it -- we just hope the kid is okay with a lifetime of The Office jokes.