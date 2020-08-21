Kailyn Lowry: Chris Lopez Isn't Perfect ... But He's MINE!

Earlier this month, Kailyn Lowry welcomed her fourth child.

Even more controversial than Kail's decision to expand her family despite the fact that she frequently seems stressed to the breaking point was her decision to do so with Chris Lopez.

Kail has slammed Lopez as a deadbeat dad and publicly derided him for his failure to be there for their first child together, 3-year-old Lux.

It remains to be seen if he'll be more present in the life of little baby Creed.

But whatever the case, it seems he's already won over Lowry, who has had nothing but kind words for Lopez in the weeks since her fourth baby arrived.

In fact, Kail started warming to Chris in the final month of her pregnancy.

After stating repeatedly that Lopez would not be allowed in the delivery room, she extended him an invitation, and Chris was indeed on hand for the birth of his second son.

Kail announced that decision on her popular Coffee Convos podcast.

“I just, I wanna do the right thing, even when I’m upset,” she explained.

“I know that there have been periods of time where I felt like he doesn’t deserve to have his last name passed down. … I get so angry and I say a lot of things — that are true. Don’t get me wrong, they’re true," Kail continued.

"But then I still turn around and try to make other people happy and try to not argue."

In the weeks since Creed's birth, Kail has mostly kept mum on the subject of Chris.

She did, however, clap back at trolls who suggested Creed is not really Lopez's son.

In the wake of that controversy, it seems she decided to let silence and memes do the talking for her.

Fans have suggested that Kail is considering giving her baby daddy a second chance.

Some have even gone so far as to suggest Lowry and Lopez are planning another child together.

Lowry has remained quiet throughout all of this, preferring to comment on the situation by reposting the words of others.

And those words might speak volumes about her feelings toward Chris:

“We’ve been brainwashed by the culture to expect an ideal of love and relationships that’s unrealistic for most," reads a tweet from author Neil Strauss that was re-tweeted by Kail this week.

"If you weren’t love and cared for properly as a child then released with compassion and acceptance as an adolescent, then love is a skill that must be laboriously learned."

In a recent Instagram Live session, Lopez revealed that he suffers from depression and other mental health issues.

Kail has alluded to his difficult childhood, and now, it seems she may have decided that she's been asking and expecting too much of him.

She came to his defense again this week, when a random hater criticized Kail's family situation:

“Four men, but not one father. #birthcontrol,” they wrote.

“What? First, it’s three men. Second, their dads are in their lives and are fathers. Make it make sense," another fan replied in Kail's defense.

“Right! Just because I’m not with their dads doesn’t mean they’re not present. People are weird," Lowry chimed in.

Over the course of her last trimester, Kail demonstrated an increasing willingness to talk about Chris, often while using words like "complicated":

“My relationship — or I don’t want to call it a relationship. … My entanglement with Chris is so complicated, and it’s so public and, partially, that’s our fault because we do it to ourselves,” she said on her podcast.

So while she hasn't come right out and declared that she's back with Chris, it's not hard to see how fans might have jumped to that conclusion.

Here's hoping they hold off a bit before welcoming another child.