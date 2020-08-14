Kailyn Lowry Admits: I Nearly Aborted My 4th Baby!

Kailyn Lowry has opened up about giving birth to her fourth son late last month.

On the latest edition of the Teen Mom 2 star's podcast, Coffee Convos, Lowry detailed what it was like to welcome little Creed into the world...

... specifically how frightening things were for mother and son at the outset of his life.

Talking to co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Lowry broke some troubling news on her show, saying the following on air:

"He came out not breathing and I wanna say, close to one minute after, she was about to start giving him some breaths, he started breathing on his own."

Lowry is referring her to the midwife who assisted Kailyn with her home birth.

Continued Kailyn, making another unexpected admission:

"So that was a little bit scary and I'm looking at Chris, Chris is looking at the baby, and I'm like why isn't he crying?"

Whoa, right?!?

Apparently controversial baby daddy Chris Lopez was actually present for the arrival of his second son, despite Lowry previously alleging he'd play no role in the experience at all.

Thankfully, all ended up okay for Kailyn and Creed.

"But then he's crying, he's breathing – everything's great, it was just so crazy," Lowry added on her podcat.

"You don't have the same peace of mind for a home birth as a hospital when it comes to the baby."

The mother of four had previously talked about the benefits of the home birth situation, explaining she was able to control everything and do precisely what her body told her to do.

"Everything was on my terms. What my body was telling me to do," she told an Instagram follower last week of why she made this decision.

Added Kailyn in this exchange:

"I wasn't connected to a bed.

"I didn't have to prevent myself from pushing when I felt I had to, didn't have to push when my body didn't have the urge. I controlled everything."

The danger, of course, is what nearly happened to Lowry, which is that there's some kind of complication and there's no doctor around to helo.

Despite their many differences, it appears as if the Teen Mom is allowing Lopez back into her two youngest sons' lives after he claimed that he was banned from Creed's birth.

When one fan asked how he and Kailyn are doing, Chris replied a few days ago:

"We're making it work as co-parents."

Lopez also clapped back at critics who wondered whether he was actually Creed's father.

The often reticent Lopez also chimed in as follows:

"We're doing the best that we can. We're figuring out what works for us as parents and that's about it. And that's the best thing that we can do, as far as for our kids.

"The best thing we can do is focus on our kids and try to be the best parents that we can be for them."

In another major revelation, Lowry stunned her podcast audience and said she considered an abortion.

"I thought I loved being pregnant and then I'm 28 now and I didn't love this whole experience," the Teen Mom 2 star began.

"You guys know, I went through hell in the beginning and I just didn't know if I wanted to keep the baby – it was just a lot and then I started to like it a little bit and then towards the end...

"I was in so much pain, I was so uncomfortable, I was overdue."

Wow, huh?

Kailyn has never said anything like this about any of her previous kids or pregnancies.

She ended up giving birth about 41 weeks after getting knocked up, Kailyn says, and she has no regrets.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, no, she did NOT name her latest kid after that terrible band.