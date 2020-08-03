Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: Yup, They're Parents Once Again!

We have confirmation, people!

Confirmation of some brand new cuteness!

About two weeks after reports surfaced that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake had welcomed their second child, good friend Brian McKnight has verified the exciting news.

Last Friday, the artist spoke to Hollywood Life and told the celebrity gossip website that Timberlake and Biel do, indeed, have a "new baby" at home.

McKnight made this announcement almost by accident, responding to a question about when JT may release a new album by saying:

“I think if he’s going to do music, he’s going to make sure that that’s secure, and then he’ll bring us into his music.

"And being inspired! He just had a new baby. I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure.”

Timberlake and Biel are also parents to a five-year old son named Silas.

The timing of their blessed second arrival is certainly interesting if one does the math and takes a look back.

About nine months ago, Timberlake was caught getting FAR too cozy actress Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The singer and Wainwright were photographed holding hands and sitting very close and acting in an inappropriate manner.

Spokespeople for the stars said in November that there was nothing romantic going on between the pair -- but Timberlake later issued a candid apology, confessing he was drinking the night the snapshots were taken.

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior," the celebrity wrote back then. "I should have known better."

"This is not the example I want to set for my son," he continued.

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.

"This was not that."

Biel never commented on the scandal.

Not in public, at least.

Referencing the movie on which he and Wainwright collaborated last year, Timberlake concluded:

"I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer.

"Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

Neither Timberlake nor Biel has said anything about this new baby.

We don't know the birthdate, name or any of his or her measurements.

But we do know the child was conceived by two people intent on saving their marriage and making up with each other after a major misstep.

CONGRATS!