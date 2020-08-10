Justin Hartley to Chrishell Stause: How Dare You Spill Our Secrets on Selling Sunset?!?

Let's get this out of the way right up front:

Justin Hartley is very good looking.

Like, VERY, VERY, VERY good looking, as evidenced by this photograph of the actor:

However, the recent reports about Harley's divorce from Chrishell Stause are not a good look for the This Is Us star.

Far from it, in fact.

As you may have heard, Hartley alerted Stause that he wanted a divorce via text message.

And assuming you did hear this troubling piece of news, you likely heard it from Stause herself... who has been spilling all the ex-couple's secrets on her Netflix reality show, Selling Sunset.

Nine months after Hartley filed to legally split from his famous wife, the third season of the aforementioned series premiered -- and this gave Stause a chance to tell her side of the story.

"I’m just kind of in shock with it all," she said on air.

"I’m trying to keep it together, but it’s just a lot all at once 'cause everybody in the whole world knows at the same time that I knew.

"Have you ever been knocked over by a wave and you don’t know which way to swim to get up?”

Stause then broke down in front of cameras, prior to adding in confessional footage:

"I don’t think anyone ever gets married thinking that they’ll get a divorce. I’m definitely a hopeless romantic, and I feel stupid even saying that out loud."

Elsewhere on Selling Sunset, Stause said she did not see the divorce filing coming. Not one bit.

"We had a fight that morning over the phone. I never saw him since," she explainedd.

"We didn’t talk things through. Before we had a chance to figure anything out, he’d filed.

"I found out because he texted me…that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

Like we said, pretty terrible look for Hartley.

And he's reportedly pretty angry that his former spouse is just out there, ratting him out to the streaming world.

“Justin has not watched the episodes but has been alerted to what is said,” a source tells Us Weekly.

“He’s irritated that she’s airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told.

"His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it’s her choice of what is put out there."

In another scene from Selling Sunset, Stause said that her break-up was carried out in a “crazy way” -- and that she was still searching for some “answers” about where it all went wrong.

“I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it’s like, we were together for six years,” she said.

“In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’

"I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it.”

According to various rumors and insiders, Hartley sky-rocketed to fame on This Is Us and the fame went to his head and he then decided to leave his wife.

Is this an accurate description?

“The claims made in the show that something changed in Justin after his This is Us fame are completely false,” the source tells this magazine, adding:

“Chrishell knows that’s not what happened, so for her to let people believe that is upsetting to him."

While he's angry at his ex, however, Hartley is dating The Young and the Restless star Sofia Pernas and seemingly doing quite well these days.

“Justin is in a good place,” the source concludes. “[He] wants to just move on."