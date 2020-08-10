Justin Hartley: Definitely Giving It to Sofia Pernas Amid Chrishell Stause Divorce Drama

Justin Hartley may be under fire these days for the way he handled his divorce from Chrishell Stause.

But the This Is Us star doesn't seem to care.

Why not?

Because he's also clearly under actress Sofia Pernas these days... in bed!

By which we mean: The two are definitely getting it on and Pernas is probably on top sometimes when they engage in intercourse.

Nearly three months after the handsome actor and his former The Young and the Restless costar were first linked, the pair apprently enjoyed some quality time together over the weekend.

And we've found the photos to prove it!

Consider...

On Sunday, Pernas, posted a photo to her Instagram Story of a man leaning on a marble countertop, grasping a cigar and an iced beverage in his hands:

"Easy like Sunday mornin,'" she captioned the picture.

See it here:

Hours later, Hartley, posted his own snapshot of himself sitting in a pool and holding a dog in his alluring lap.

Atop the iimage, he wrote a nearly identical caption to the one written on Pernas' post.

"Paisley like Sunday mornin,'" the text on Hartley's Instagram Story says.

One need not read between the lines here to realize that Hartley and Pernas spent the prior evening together.

Prior to getting involved with Pernas, Hartley was married to Chrishell Stause for about three years.

He asked for a divorce back in November, but the request is back in the headlines these days because a new season of Selling Sunset just premiered on Netflix.

And Stause is using the episodes to tell her side of the split story.

For example?

Stause says Hartley dumped her via text message, with no warning, hours after the couple got into an argument.

"He texted me that we were filed," Stause said on air. "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

"I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke," Stause added. "But that was kind of the end of the communication."

During a different Selling Sunset confessional, Stause defended her reveal as follows:

"Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f--king want answers."

Stause also said on the program that after Hartley's shocking divorce filing, she wrote a letter to his 16-year-old daughter Isabella, who the actor shares with his first wife, Lindsay Hartley.

As Stause explained: "I love her so much and I had to write a letter to her."

The suddenness of their break-up also left Stause scrambling to find a place to live

"When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could," she said on Selling Sunset.

"I don't think I really knew where I was going or what I was going to do, but I just had to leave."

Hartley is reportedly mad at his ex-wife for spilling all these beans on a popular reality show -- but it's hard to have sympathy for him if he really demanded a divorce via text.

From June 2015 to May 2016, meanwhile, Hartley and Pernas appeared together on The Young and the Restless.

For the record, yes:

This is the same soap on which he worked with Stause.

Season 3 of Selling Sunset is streaming now on Netflix.

You can turn in to it to learn about high-priced real estate in California.

But also to learn about how much of a douche canoe Justin Hartley evidently is.