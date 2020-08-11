June Shannon: I'm Six Months Sober, Everyone!!!!!

Mama June Shannon had something to celebrate on her birthday this year.

And we're not talking about the polarizing reality star turning a year older.

Over this past weekend, the Mama June: Family Crisis star kicked off her 41st birthday festivities by sharing a pair of early birthday gifts she had received -- including a “blinged out” six-month sobriety chip from her manager.

"It's probably the most thing I'm proud of," June explained on Instagram, prior to dropping what we hope to be an accurate bombshell:

"Because now me and Geno are over six months clean."

The WeTV personality, of course, is referring to controversial boyfriend Geno Doak here.

In March of 2019, Shannon was arrested for cocaine possession after she and Doak got into a heated argument while sitting inside a parked car at a gas station in Alabama.

Doak was arrested for domestic violence at the same time.

Over the course of the subsequent season of her reality show, Shannon plummeted to even greater depths, revealing the details of her expensive drug habit and totally ignoring her children.

Has she really left such a dangerous life behind?

As the saying goes, once one is an addict, one is always an addict. You can be in recovery, but it's never "over" per se.

So this is a disease Mama June will never stop fighting.

However, it at least appears for this moment, that she's on a path to some kind of redemption and a new, healthy normal.

"This is amazing, y'all," she said in the video cited above. "I'm so proud of this."

The pink bedazzled coin had the words "unity," "service" "recovery," "6" and "month" written on it.

In addition to the medallion, Shannon's manager sent her a batch of cookies to celebrate the occasion.

One cookie read "sober life," while another said "happy birthday."

"Thanks so much to @ginarodriguez n @b_lynnsnail for the gift," Shannon wrote on Instagram, adding;

"I love The blinged out six months chip that is something I’m very proud of as me and @doakgeno are over six months clean now."

Back in June, on her program's season finale, June confessed to being a crackhead.

The mother of two seemingly stopped living in denial and admitted that she wanted her family back... following months of living out of hotels and selling anything she could to satisfy her meth habit.

Aside from using methamphetamine, Shannon said she and Doak used Fioricet, a prescription pain medicine used to treat the symptoms of tension headache.

She also took Xanax, a benzodiazepine medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

And she spent $150,000 on cocaine in six months.

Shannon infamously ditched an outpatient rehab program on June's finale -- but she and Geno eventually attended an inpatient 30-day rehab program.

Dr. Ish Major, who has worked with the Shannons on the WEtv show, revealed this summer that the couple entered the facility after hitting “rock bottom.”

“They went in very discreetly, very quietly, once they hit their rock bottom they went to a treatment center in Florida,” he said.

This is encouraging.

Less encouraging are reports that Shannon is filming another season of her series ... can being on television possibly help the situation at hand?

Is this really someone to whom we need to give a platform? And a huge salary? Is that really in the best interests of Mama June and/or the fans?

"I lost who I was for a while, I do believe that," Shannon said on her WE tv reality show, giving us hope that perhaps her future can be bright.

Or at least brighter and stronger than yesterday.

"I do believe that the person I wanted to kill is in the past," she continued in the footage.

"I hated that person I was."

Here's praying she's left that person in the rear view mirror for good as she strives to be the best version of herself.

It's all any of us can hope for.


