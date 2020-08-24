Joy-Anna Duggar Welcomes Baby Girl with the "Best Personality!"

Joy-Anna Duggar may have officially quit Counting On.

But have no fear, fans:

The former reality star will be plenty busy in the near future nevertheless...

... because she has a newborn at home!

Indeed, Joy-Anna and husband Austin Forsyth welcomed a baby girl into the world this past Friday, August 31.

"To say my heart is full is an understatement," Joy-Anna told E! News upon breaking the hashtag-blessed news.

Joy-Anna and Austin got married in May 2017 and announced they were expecting their first child just three months later.

On February 23, 2018, Gideon Martyn Forsyth was born via emergency c-section.

As far as we know, Joy-Anna's second labor and delivery went a lot smoother.

"We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 lbs., 5 oz. and is 19.5 inches long!" added Duggarr.

"She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it!"

It doesn't sound as if the newborn is sleeping through the night just yet, but that's to be expected.

And Joy-Anna is taking a positive approach to the sleep deprivation so far.

"Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!" she concluded to E! News.

"We are grateful for all the love and prayers that have come our way during this pregnancy."

The long-time TLC personalities announced in March that baby number-two was on the way.

“Yes, it’s true!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

“@austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!

"It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!"

The baby was thankfully born without complications and may or may not have been given a name by her famous parents.

But, if so, the name has not yet been revealed to the public.

Just over a year ago, tragically, Joy-Anna and Austin announced that they had suffered a miscarriage.

They even released photos from the hospital room after the parents-to-be lost their baby at the time.

Said Duggar in July 2019:

"Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time.

"Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord.

"In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, “I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me” (2 Sam 12:23).

"We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again."

Joy-Anna, who has kept fans very well apprised of her growing baby bump and physical status over the past several weeks, also said last summer that she and Austin had named their late daughter.

“We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies,’” she wrote via Instagram, adding:

“What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

Beautiful stuff there from Joy-Anna.

We're so very happy for her and Austin and we can't wait to learn what they have named their second child.

CONGRATULATIONS ALL AROUND!