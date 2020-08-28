Joy-Anna Duggar Baby Name: REVEALED!

She's got a name, folks.

One week after Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their second child into the world, the couple has revealed what they'll actually be calling the little girl.

Are you ready to find out?

"I wanted her name to be perfect and elegant!" Joy-Anna, wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside newborn photos of ... wait for iit...

Evelyn Mae.

"We had a hard time deciding but after a few days finally settled on 'Evy Mae' and we think it fits her perfectly!" addded the 22-year old.

What a lovely name, right? We adore it.

Duggar confirmed the arrival of Evelyn Mae in a preciious Instagram post on Monday, posting a pair f photos of herself and Austin with their daughter, who joins big brother Gideon, 2, in the immediate famous family.

"To say my heart is full is an understatement," she said on social media at the time, adding:

"We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12pm weighing 8lbs 5oz and is 19.5'' long!"

After suffering a miscarriage just over a year ago, Joy-Anna was (understandably) especially overjoyed upon welcoming this rainbow baby.

"She has the best personality, is easy going, and loves to be held!" Joy-Anna continued a few days ago.

"She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it!

"Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!

"We are grateful for all the love and prayers that have come our way during this pregnancy."

For the important record, the baby and her mom are in perfect health, insiders have confirmed.

In March, about eight months after the miscarriage tragedy, Joy-Anna shocked followers by writing online:

"Yes… it's true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!!

"It's been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!"

In a YouTube video last month, meanwhile, Joy-Anna opened up about her pregnancy, telling viewers that unlike her first at-home birthing experience, she would be delivering her second child in a hospital.

This was a highly irregular move for a Duggar.

But probably a smart one.

On Wednesday, the proud mother shared three new photos of her little bundle of joy.

"I am at a loss for words, so I’m just going to say... She is perfect and I love her more than I EVER thought imaginable!" she penned at the time as a caption.

She then got a plug in as follows:

"We’ll be posting updates on our YouTube channel soon! (link in bio.) #followtheforsyths."

If there will be more pictures of this cutie patootie on the way?

You better believe we'll be following the Forsyths!

Congrats again, Joy-Anna, Austin and Gideon!

Fans, of course, can catch up with Joy-Anna, Austin and the while Duggar family on TLC's Counting On, which airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c.