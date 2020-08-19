Joseph Duggar and Kendra: Expecting Yet Another Child! Already!!!!!!!

You may not believe this, but congratulations are once again in order for a member of the Duggar family.

Okay, fine. You may believe it.

But that doesn't make this piece of breaking baby news any less exciting...

Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra are expanding their family once again.

"We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way!” the couple told People Magazine in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Posting with their first two kids, Joseph and Kendra added the following photo on Instagram:

And included with it the following caption:

We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison’s reaction when they meet the new baby.

Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life size baby doll.

Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!

The couple's son, Garrett David Duggar, is two years old and their daughter, Addison Renee Duggar, is only nine months.

So, yes, even for members of this famous family, Joseph and Kendra are procreating at an impressive rate these days.

But we recently heard they were being pressured to have 20 kids (not a typo!), meaning there's very little time to waste.

Or to rest, we'd have to imagine.

Kendra and Joseph began their courtship in 2017 and got engaged later that year -- at the wedding reception for Joy Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

They got married just a few months after getting together, exchanging vows at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, which is where and when they shared their first kiss.

The couple then welcomed their first child in 2018 and their second child in 2019.

After he swapped spit with a woman for the first time in his life, Joseph made it clear he was psyched to start a family.

(Perhaps because this meant he would get to experience the act that leads one to starting a family.)

“It is an amazing feeling to be husband and wife,” he said at the time.

“It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of to have a wife and to raise a family in a way that honors the lord. We are very excited to see what God has in the future for us.”

Three years into being husband and wife, Joseph and Kendra do seem very happy and stable.

Might this now change for the Jim Bob and Michelle's seventh born? And third eldest son? With three kids under three years old soon to be part of their immediate family and all the stress that will come along with that situation?

Maybe.

For now, though, please join us in simply sending these two your very best wishes!