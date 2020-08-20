Jorge Nava Reveals New Weight After Dramatic Body Transformation!

Two weeks ago, Jorge Nava filed to divorce Anfisa.

Now, documents from that divorce filing lend insight into their broken marriage -- and the extent of Jorge's weight loss journey.

Jorge Nava New Mug Shot

In 2018, Jorge began serving his two-and-a-half-year prison sentence in an Arizona facility.

His "crime" was possession of marijuana, which is still illegal in that state.

Despite the length of his sentence, he was released in May 2020, serving less than two years -- but it was still a long time to be locked away.

Jorge Nava Shares Dramatic Prison Weight Loss

Jorge made use of his time incarcerated by picking up an exercise routine, working out with other inmates.

The limitations on what he could eat, though a violation of his rights and dignity as a human being, aided him on his weight loss journey.

As a result, when Jorge was photographed in late 2019, his body transformation was all that 90 Day Fiance fans could talk about.

Jorge Nava Weight Loss After 14 Months in Prison

One person did not like Jorge's radical new figure -- or, more specifically, one person resented all of the attention that he was getting.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava, Jorge's wife, allegedly broke off contact with him soon after his weight loss went public.

Just weeks before his release, Jorge noted that Anfisa had moved on without him. He vowed to file for divorce once he was free.

Anfisa Nava and Jorge Nava at the Pool

Obviously, filing for divorce was not the literal first thing that he did upon gaining his freedom.

Jorge took some time to pick up the pieces of his old life, to enjoy being treated like a person again.

He also posed for a photoshoot -- and started dating again.

Jorge Nava Was Released from Prison

Jorge famously lost 128 pounds during lockup.

He has now filed for divorce.

In that divorce petition, he reveals that his current weight is 185 pounds.

Jorge Nava and New Girlfriend

Before we get out our calculators and assume that his previous weight was 313 pounds, let's remember something:

That was when he was in prison and had zero control over his lifestyle.

It is likely that he has regained some weight since his release -- which is both a natural thing and good for his health.

Jorge Nava Poses on a Car

Obviously, Jorge's weight is his business and his business alone, but Jorge himself has opted to discuss it.

He has stated his intention of maintaining his trim new figure with a new lifestyle.

Though an overwhelming majority of those who suddenly lose a lot of weight tend to regain it, we wish Jorge his dream body.

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Nava Dance

One thing that he will definitely not be regaining is his marriage to Anfisa.

His divorce filing notes: “Our marriage is broken beyond repair (irretrievably broken) and there is no hope of reconciliation.”

Jorge also reveals that the couple tried reconciliation services, but to no avail. It's truly over.

Jorge Nava is FREE

But on the bright side, Jorge has -- as we noted -- been dating again.

He even shared some photos from a romantic outing with an unidentified date.

Fans are delighted for Jorge that he is moving on with his life after everything that has happened.

Jorge Nava IG new girlfriend teasers

As Jorge may or may not regain weight over the coming months and years, we should keep biological realities in mind.

The human body is designed to store energy by any means necessary. It has been vital to the survival of our species.

Jorge's fans should appreciate him for who he is, not for how slender his is today, tomorrow, or a year from now.

