Jorge Nava Files to Divorce Anfisa: It's Really Over!

Way back in March, 90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava vowed to divorce Anfisa after accusing her of abandoning him during his incarceration.

Now, it is official. He has filed to divorce his ex.

Jorge was released from prison in early May after serving nearly two years of his two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for marijuana possession.

For weeks before his release, he had spoken of his eagerness to sever legal ties from his wife.

His focus upon getting out, however, was enjoying his freedom and trying to rebuild his life.

Three months later, though, and it's time to do the deed.

Now, TMZ reports that Jorge Nava has filed to divorce Anfisa -- as he filled out the necessary legal documents this week.

In fact, the filing comes just days after his and Anfisa's three-year wedding anniversary.

Jorge cites the reason for the divorce as "irreconcilable differences," which is just generic legal speak for "we're done being married."

No specific hurdles are anticipated in the divorce, as they have no children, no shared debts, and apparently no shared property, either.

But given that they are both famous and clearly bitter towards one another, there is always the potential for mess down the road.

Jorge and Anfisa were married on August 1, 2017.

The 90 Day Fiance couple had already grappled with multiple problems, including Jorge's dishonesty and questions about Anfisa's intentions.

With the way that Anfisa seemed to embrace the "gold digger" label, many were surprised that she stuck with Jorge despite learning that he was not as wealthy as she had believed.

Their marriage had toxic elements, too.

At one point, Anfisa tried to strike Jorge despite the presence of cameras in the room.

No one deserves to be a victim of domestic violence.

To the horror of many fans, they remained married despite that.

Even after Jorge's arrest in 2018, when he was caught with marijuana in Arizona, Anfisa resolved to remain his wife.

Her resolve faltered after the realities of her husband's incarceration sunk in.

Anfisa kept busy during Jorge's lengthy and unjust incarceration.

She continued her studies (and is now transferring those credits to a business school).

Additionally, she entered -- and won -- a bikini bodybuilding contest.

While Jorge was behind bars, he lost a dramatic amount of weight -- over 125 pounds -- in part due to his new exercise routine.

When a photo of him after this dramatic drop in weight first went public, he received a tremendous amount of attention.

Jorge has since stated that it was after this that Anfisa broke off contact with him -- because she was jealous of the attention that he received.

Jorge has listed the date of their separation as November 19.

While that date first registers in our minds as Cyberpunk 2077's release date (this year), that is actually about two weeks after Jorge's weight loss pic went viral.

Our interpretation is that this, Jorge says, is the day when Anfisa stopped being his wife in any real sense.