Joe and Kendra Duggar Accused of Sabotaging Loved Ones, Hogging the Spotlight

Joseph and Kendra Duggar announced a miraculous surprise this week:

The couple is expecting a baby!

Just nine months after welcoming their last baby!

The steady twosome confirmed this development via the photo below and a caption alongside of it that reads as follows:

We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way!

We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison’s reaction when they meet the new baby.

Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life size baby doll.

Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!

How exciting, right? How joyous, no?

Well, no. Not exactly, according to some critics.

A handful of astute observers have noted that Joseph and Kendra made their huge announcement on August 19... which just happens to have been Joy-Anna Duggar's due date.

(For the record, Joy-Anna has not yet given birth, at the time of this writing. But she's verry much ready to do so!)

It seems hard to believe that Joseph and Kendra weren't aware of that.

Moreover, they were DEFINITELY aware that Joy-Anna got married to Austin Forsyth on May 26, 2017... because they went ahead and got engaged on that same date!

At the newlyweds' wedding reception!

Talk about stealing the spotlight away, you know?

Fans are now taking notice of this unsettling pattern.

“Did Joe and Kendra really announce a pregnancy on Joy’s due date after getting engaged at her wedding?” someone asked on Reddit.

“Do you really think joy was allowed to say no? They are taught their whole life to put others wants above their own otherwise they are sinning,” someone else wrote of the wedding proposal.

Others, though, defended Joy, saying she seems “happy about it” and as long as that’s the case, it “wasn’t an issue.”

Joe and Kendra’s impending child also marks a major milestone for the Duggar family.

The boy or girl (not yet revealed!) will be Michelle and Jim Bob’s 20th grandchild, which is just ridiculous.

It will also mean this young husband and wife will have three kids under the age of three, which some also view as being fairly ridiculous.

And possibly even unhealthy.

“Kendra needs to slow down,” one Reddit post read this week.

“Jesus give her body time to heal,” someone else wrote, making a solid medical point.

“I would not be surprised if she makes it to 25 children,” another person added.

“If this wasn’t so tragic, it would be entertaining. Poor, simple girl is going to be 22 with 3 kids,” wrote yet another social mediia user.

At the end of the day, of course, we're all just rooting for a happy and healthy pregnancy here.

We all wish the best for Kendra, of course.

But questions about the timing of her announcement and about whether or not any woman ought to give birth to this many kids in this short of a time period are fair to wonder.

Let's just hope it works out.