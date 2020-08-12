Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Surprise Family: We're Expecting!!!

As previously reported and detailed, Jinger Duggar more than halfway toward becoming a mother again.

The veteran reality star is over 20 weeks pregnant.

Along with husband Jeremy Vuolo, she announced this blessed state to the world back in the end of May.

She announced this blessed state to the SOCIAL MEDIA world back in the end of May, we should say.

On Tuesday night's new episode of Counting On, Jinger and Jeremy surprised the former's family members with this amazing news.

In footage from this popular TLC series, the 26-year old and her adoring husband created a custom gingerbread house, complete with cookie figurines of themselves (and her baby bump!).

Talk about a unique way to stun your loved ones, huh?!?

“My mom’s reaction was priceless,” Jinger said on the episode of Michelle Duggar.

This was especially the case because it took a while for the Duggars, who were on a video call with the married couple, to spot the expecting belly on Jinger’s gingerbread figurine.

“Since mom wasn’t noticing right away, I took the pregnant gingerbread woman and got her closer and closer to the camera,” Jeremy said.

Once the Duggars finally realized what was going on? Once it sunk in that yet another baby was getting set to join this very large and ever-expanding family?

Joyous cheers broke out.

“We are so excited,” Jinger said, referencing her two-year old and adding:

“Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby.

"We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

In May, they also revealed that they'd suffered heart-crushing miscarriage last autumn.

"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up, very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Jeremy said at the time.

“We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

Now, however, as the husband and wife prepare for their new arrival, Jinger and Jeremy say can't wait to meet the newest member of the immediate family.

“Having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting,” the latter says.

Vuolo (who may be cheating on his famous wife) and Duggar reside in Los Angeles and were estranged for awhile from Jinger's controlling and conservative parents.

They appears to have made up at this point, despite Jeremy and Jinger never exactly abiding by Jim Bob and Michelle's extremely strict rules and guidelines.

Nothing brings loved ones together quite like a baby, though, and Jinger really does now appear to be on good terms with her mother and father once again.

At 24 weeks pregnant, she also has a different perspective on this pregnancy than her previous ones, along with a strategy to keep her mentally healthy.

Wrote Duggar on Instagram a few days ago:

"24 week pregnancy update: My goals are to wake up a bit before Lissy to have some time alone for Bible reading and prayer, get a prenatal workout in, drink lots of water, and take naps whenever I can."

She added in this post:

"With a toddler in tow, that doesn’t happen perfectly each week.

"Having a goal in mind helps keep me motivated to jump back into my routine whenever I encounter a crazy day here or there."

Here is to a safe and happy finish to your pregnancy, Jinger! God bless.