Jill Duggar Sticks It to Parents: My Son is Going to School!

Jill Duggar is not her husband.

Unlike Derick Dillard, she is not gonna openly and publicly throw her parents under a speeding bus.

But while we've seen and heard Dillard trash his father-in-law every chance he gets of late, we've also seen examples here and there of Jill being on her husband's side.

Heck, she's out in the world peddling revealing swimsuits!

Jill is also thinking of moving out of the country and simply leaving her terriible, controlling parents behind.

Now, meanwhile, we have another example of Jill Duggar defying the conventions of her famous and, shall we say ... unique family.

Over the weekend, Jill shared photos of herself, her husband and her son, Israel, in a store (wearing masks!) and shopping for school suppliies.

"Back to School shopping! It was so much fun to do it together," she wrote as a caption to the snapshot below, which features Israel riding in a car and checking items off his list.

Most Duggar kids, of course, are home-schooled.

But this five-year old appears to be ready to tackle kindergarten outside the confines of his own residence.

"It’s that time of year and this year it’s extra special!" added Jill on her family blog, adding:

"Derick is completing his final year of law school while Israel is starting his first year of school!

"We had fun going back to school shopping together and wanted to share the experience with y’all."

She also had to recognize the unfortunate situation in which she's sending her oldest child off to school.

"I know with the pandemic things are looking a lot different than everyone thought they would going into this school year," Duggar continued.

"Our schools are starting back soon and students have the option for in person/blended classes or totally virtual.

"Those who choose the in person option may end up at home eventually (the blended part) if things with the virus escalate depending on the school."

It really is an impossible decision that mothers and fathers are being forced to make.

But at least Jill has the support of her fans.

"I hope Israel loves going to school," wrote one individual in the Comments section of her Instagram page, while another added:

"I think it's awesome you are sending him to school and going against the grain of you family values! You do you, you're doing great and following your gut."

A third noted the excitement on Israel's face, even if he was being responsible by wearing a mask that covered half of it.

Jill has grown estranged from her relatives in recent months after she and Derick broke away from their strict conservative values.

In recent months, Derick has even said that he and his wife are banned from the family compound when Jim Bob is not around.

“I think he’s mainly worried about the influence we might have on his children," Dillard told The Sun earlier this year.

The father of two has also claimed that Jim Bob had tried to force him to sign an NDA in 2019 -- but that "the truth" was more important, and that Counting On producers had "begged" Jill and Derick to return.

“We were humiliated and threatened when we first tried to not film," Dillard added.

"Now it’s not dependent on us anymore to keep the show going because more kids got married, so it’s more OK if we quit."

As for their grandson going to a public school?

No comments yet from Michelle or Jim Bob.