Jill Duggar Hints at Family Drama; Did Her Kids Get Scrubbed from Counting On?

Jill Duggar sent her son to school this week amid a pandemic.

Talk about a stressful situation, right?

As if this weren't enough for Jill to worry about, however, it now seems as if she sent her son to school this week amid a pandemic... and amid extreme friction between her and her famous parents.

Most Duggar children, of course, are home-schooled.

So simply by sending five-year old Israel was seen by many as a slap in the face to Jim Bob and Michelle, with whom Jill and husband Derick Dillard have been feuding for several months.

Jill has not been as outspoken as her soulmate in her criticism of her father, but it's been clear for awhile now that Jill and her parents have issues.

With this rivalry in mind, let's consider what Jill wrote on Instagram shortly after dropping her young one off at kindergarten.

“Feeling loved and blessed by so many friends who’ve reached out and sent their prayers up for a wonderful first day of school for Israel! Y’all know who you are!” the 28-year old wrote on social media.

Did she cite any relatives? No.

Is she passive aggressively calling out her mother and father for NOT reaching out and/or sending prayers? Yes, we think so.

“I’ve definitely felt peace, and the day has been wonderful so far! Can’t wait to hear all about his day when we pick him up!” concluded Jill in this post.

In very related and unfortunate news, it appears as if Jill's two sons were scrubbed from a recent episode of Counting On.

What other conclusion can be drawn from the following pair of images, which feature Jim Bob and Michelle holding up photos of their grandkids on an installment of this TLC reality show?

Down below, we see the family patriarch and matriarch, along with Jessa Duggar -- and drawings of the many little boys and girls that belong to many of Jim Bob and Michelle's children:

Do you see Samuel or Israel anywhere?

It looks as if the toddlers have been censored, doesn't it?

The thing is, this actually may have been due to Derick's long-standing issues with both Jim Bob and Counting On producers.

Dillard has said on numerous occasions that Jim Bob stole money due to him and his offspring as a result of their appearances on the program back in the day.

He's complained about being taken advantage of by his in-laws and also by TLC executives.

This may explain why Samuel and Israel can't even have depictions of themselves appear on screen right now.

"The kids are minors and cannot be shown without expressed written permission by their parents. So my guess is that Jill and Derrick won't allow it," explained one viewer on social media in response to this apparent censorship.

Derick has claimed that he and Jill are banned from the family compound when Jim Bob isn't there.

“I think he’s mainly worried about the influence we might have on his children," Dillard told The Sun earlier this year.

It's worth remembering, of course, that Dillard was fired by TLC for making endless homophobic remarks in 2017, so it's hard to take his side in any of this drama.

It's very possible that everyone is in the wrong here.

Except for the kids, of course.

They're innocent bystanders in this non-stop feuding and it's really pretty darn sad, wouldn't you say?

Let's all hope Israel had a great (and safe!) first day of school and that he continues to as the weeks and months carry on.