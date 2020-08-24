Jihoon Lee: Deavan Clegg Has a New Boyfriend! She Broke My Heart!

Based on the apathetic, Lebowski-esque fashion in which he moves through life, you might not think that Jihoon Lee cares about much of anything.

But apparently, he was more invested in his relationship with Deavan Clegg than his actions indicated.

In fact, it seems he's downright devastated by the fact that the mother of two has moved on from their ill-fated romance and has found happiness with someone new.

For weeks now, fans have been speculating about whether or not Jihoon and Deavan have broken up.

Sure, she dumped him on camera about 47 times, but would she ever stick to her guns and cut ties with her financially illiterate baby daddy?

Well, if you're as frustrated by Jihoon's irresponsibility as Deavan's mother was, then we have some good news for you:

The 90 Day Fiance star chatted with fans during an Instagram Live session this week, and he confirmed that he and Deavan have gone their separate ways.

Not only that, it seems she's getting serious about her relationship with her new mystery man.

“I know Deavan, she has a new boyfriend,” Jihoon said during an Instagram Live stream on Saturday.

“Yeah, she has [a] new boyfriend. I saw that post. So, wow. I can’t believe it, oh my God. Wow. Yeah, just. My plan is [to] just focus on myself."

According to In Touch, the post Jihoon is referring to is a since-deleted photo of Deavan and her new man.

Little is know about the relationship or how long it's been going on, but apparently, Jihoon is trying not to dwell on it for fear that it might send him into a downward spiral that could lead to another phone-stealing crime spree.

Okay, we may have made that last part up, but dude is obviously pretty bummed about the fact that Deavan has already found someone new.

“So we are [living] our own life, Deavan [lives her] life. Me, [I] live my life. And I’m not [looking for] a new girl right now. Just, later. Or, just single,” he continued.

“I want my ex and her boyfriend, just [to] be happy. Cause [it’s] her choice and [that’s the] way she [thinks] [she] will be happy and I’m just [going to] walk to my own way," Jihoon added.

"But we’re still Taeyang’s parents.”

Obviously, the news doesn't come as a massive shock.

We've known that Deavan has been back at home in Utah for several months now, and since her plan was to permanently relocate to South Korea, the return wasn't exactly a good sign for the future of their relationship.

Fortunately, Jihoon says he's still committed to co-parenting with Deavan -- they'll just be doing it from separate continents.

“I want [to] be his father,” Jihoon said on Instagram.

“She [says] I can see Taeyang every summer or December.”

Well, we guess that's a step in the right direction.

And hey, maybe this is all for the best.

After all, Jihoon says he's making decent bank recording Cameo videos these days, but he probably still can't afford to take a care of a kid more than a month or two out of the year.