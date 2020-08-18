Jessica Biel to Justin Timberlake: You're Not Allowed to Cheat on Me Anymore!

Back in November of 2019, Justin Timberlake was caught cheating on Jessica Biel while shooting a movie in New Orleans.

Or maybe he wasn't ...

We guess it really depends on what your definition of cheating is.

Whatever the case, we think everyone can agree that Justin was engaged in behavior that he knew his wife would not be happy about, which means he certainly wasn't entirely innocent.

As you may recall, Justin was spotted holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright, and the photos created quite a stir.

(This was in a simpler, pre-coronavirus time, when something like a married pop star holding another woman's hand was enough to generate a month's worth of headlines.)

For several weeks, there were credible rumors that Jessica could no longer trust Justin, and she was on the verge of bringing their marriage to an end.

The tide began to turn when Justin issued a public apology -- a gesture that may or may not have been a response to one of Jessica's demands.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar," Timberlake wrote in a statement that appeared on all of his social media pages.

"I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better," he added.

"This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

At the time, insiders say a combination of Justin's apology and all the time he's been spending at home due to quarantine were enough to save the marriage.

Justin and Jessica welcomed a second child last month, which was widely accepted as a sign that their relationship is more than okay.

(Even though Jessica was almost certainly already pregnant at the time of Justin's lapse.)

But now, a source tells OK! magazine that Jessica also made a major demand of Justin before she agreed to give him a second chance.

According to a new report in the tabloid, Justin and Jessica signed a new nuptial agreement that would grant her primary custody of their children and "a huge share of his money" if he cheats.

"If Justin was stupid enough to mess up, he’d make sure Jess had everything and more. but he says it’ll never come to that," an insider tells the magazine.

If Justin were really on the verge of cheating, would he stop and reflect on the potential damage to his bank account?

Probably not, but it's possible that the gesture was meant as a sign to Jessica of how seriously he intends to take his marital vows from here on out.

Hey, whatever arrangement these two agreed upon, it seems to be working for both of them -- just don't expect Justin to be standing anywhere near Alisha at the red carpet premiere of the movie they filmed together.