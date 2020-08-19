Jesse Goins, Gold Rush Cast Member, Dies at 60

Jesse Goins, a reality star who appeared on the most recent season of the Discovery series Gold Rush, died suddenly on Tuesday might in Colorado.

He was 60 years old.

According to both TMZ and Variety, Goins -- whose job on the program was to work in the gold room, where he separated and cleaned the gold -- was discovered unconscious while on set by a fellow crew member yesterday evening.

A medic on-site reportedly administered CPR before EMTs arrived and rushed Goins to the hospital.

However, efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful and Jesse passed away at the hospital.

TMZ reports that Goins died of a heart attack, but this has not yet been confirmed by officials.

Goins is survived by his wife and brother Larry, the latter of whom paid tribute to his siblings on Facebook as follows:

"Heaven will never be the same! My brother Jesse went home to be with his Father, Lord and Savior. He will be missed dearly. Love you brother."

Jesse appeared in 15 episodes of Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine, as he and Turin visited abandoned gold mines around the United States.

The stars then selected which mine they wanted to get up and start running again in the hopes of turning a profit.

The Lost Mine version of this long-running series premiered in March of 2019 and took place near Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The second season kicked off earlier this year (from February to April) and largely centered in Marysville, Montana.

The latest season was still being filmed at the time of Jesse's tragic and unexpected passing.

Gold Rush itself -- the original, that is -- has aired 10 seasons to date on Discovery Channel, debuting back in 2010.

Filming on the show’s upcoming eleventh season had previously been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Friends and fans were quick to wish Jesse family well in the comments section of his brother's Facebook tribute today.

"Praying peace over you and your family as you remember your brother," one person wrote, as another added:

"God Bless You and Your Family Larry. So sorry for the loss of Jesse. My condolences!"

May Jesse Goins rest on peace.