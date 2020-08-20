Jason Alexander: Britney Spears Wants to Marry Me Again But Her Dad Won't Let Her!

When you hear the phrase "Britney Spears' ex-husband," Kevin Federline's name is probably the first that springs to mind.

But longtime fans know that K-Fed does not represent Brit's only attempt at domestic bliss -- although her first marriage was so short that perhaps it deserves to be forgotten.

Despite the fact that Britney was only with Jason Alexander for 55 hours before the marriage was dissolved, the Costanzian human footnote claims that he's remained on Spears' mind ever since.

Now, it's not all that unusual for the long-forgotten ex of an A-lister to try and reclaim relevancy, but if Jason is lying about Brit's continued interest in him, he picked a very awkward time to do it.

Not only is she currently dating Sam Asghari, but the singer is also caught up in a legal battle that could shape her life for many years to come.

If you've been following news of her life closely in recent weeks, you probably already know that Britney is trying to have her father removed as her conservator.

Her recent court filing has lent credence to the #FreeBritney movement, which has long claimed that Spears is being held captive by the conservatorship controlled by Jamie Spears.

Fans have become so concerned that they've started holding rallies to support the pop icon -- and Alexander was a recent attendee at one of these events.

“I’m here to show support for the #FreeBritney movement and Britney," Jason told Us Weekly at a #FreeBritney rally in Los Angeles.

“Britney reached out to me three months ago. She found me via Facebook, messaged me and we got talking."

Three months ago would put the online reunion right around the time that Spears burned down her home gym and fans began to express concerns about her well-being.

Alexander says he and Brit have been in contact ever since, and he spoke to her just before she entered her petition for a new conservator at this week's hearing.

“This is an unfortunate situation that’s been in her life for a long time. It’s affected me and her, and that makes me part of it," he said.

"I’ve been quiet for 10 years, and I feel [like] what a good time to come forward now with the movement making noise and the conservatorship hearings going on," Alexander added.

“I wanna see Britney get what she rightly deserves, and from personal conversations, she doesn’t want to be under the conservatorship obviously and it’s affecting her life still to this day in a negative way. And it’s time for it to be over.”

Brit and Jason grew up together, and they dated during high school.

They got hitched in Vegas in 2004, but the marriage was annulled less than three days later.

Jason has always claimed that the people in charge of Team Britney kept the two of them away from each other.

So is he trying to end the conservatorship for personal reasons? Is this part of Jason's attempt to swoop in and become Mr. Britney once again?

Frankly, at this point, nothing in the strange saga of Spears' life would surprise us.