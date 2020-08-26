Janelle Brown Rushes to Sick Granddaughter's Side After Surgery. But Where is Kody?

As previously reported in very sad detail, Janelle and Kody Brown's granddaughter recent underwent a very serious procedure.

Young Evie Brush -- the one-year old child of Maddie and Caleb Brush -- had to have her leg partially amputated late last week because she was born with fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome.

This is an extremely rare condition that only affects about five in one million people.

It means that Evie does not have all her fingers and toes and that her limbs are deformed.

"Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring," Maddie explained on Instagram on Monday, telling her followers:

"Another [operation] gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand."

Evie may be in for a long recovery and she may always struggle with certain physical tasks or activities.

But, as you can see, she's responding in truly inspiring fashion to this syndrome and to her latest operation.

According to The Sun, meanwhiile, Janelle made a point to head to North Carolina a few days ago to be with her daughter and granddaughter right around the time of the surgery.

The veteran reality star revealed she's staying with Maddie by sharing an Instagram post about the local produce in North Carolina.

Posting a photo of tomatoes, a peach pie, eggs and peanuts, Janelle wrote on Sunday:

"Had to check out the local farmers market here by @madison_rose11 house in N.C.

"We didn’t really need any groceries but couldn’t pass up a few tree ripened peaches, some ripe tomatoes, a peach pie, some farm eggs and a bag of boiled peanuts. I’ve never had boiled peanuts...

"I loved seeing the different produce offered in this part of the country as compared to what I get in Flagstaff."

With Janelle staying with Maddie for the foreseeable future, Sister Wives fans are now asking a very obvious question:

Where the heck is Kody?

What could be more important right now for him than the well-being of his young and sick grandchild?

This topic seems especially pertinent because Christine Brown also said recently that her teenage daughter will soon need surgery -- and strongly hinted that Kody isn't helping at all with payment.

As for Maddie, Caleb and Evie, the latter of whom was born last summer?

“We were shocked," Maddie told People Magazine in an interview in October, referring tot he FATCO diagnosis and adding:

"I was just sitting there trying to comprehend what’s going on, having just had a baby as they are bringing in all these specialists. I was freaking out.”

How could she not be, right?

“There were lots of emotions," she continued back then.

"But I was also relieved because there could have been a whole lot more wrong."

In a subsequent Instagram post, Maddie explained why she opened up to the world about this condition:

“We were hesitant to share Evie’s condition publicly for fear that our infant daughter would become the target of mean jokes and cyberbullying.

"That said, we felt not being open would be even worse and make Evie feel ashamed for something that makes her all the more special in our eyes.”