Garcelle Beauvais: Confirmed as New The Real Co-Host!

Garcelle Beauvais is about to keep it real.

Literally!

The former actress, and current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, signed on today to become the next co-host of The Real.

In news broken by Variety, Beauvais will take over for Tamera Mowry-Housley, who announced earlier this summer that she had decided to exit the show after six seasons.

"I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real," Beauvais said in a statement to this outlet, adding:

"My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It's also exciting that it's happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Indeed, Beauvais found herself at the center of a headline-grabbing scandal all season long on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the past several months.

She was often asked to take side in the ongoing debate between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville.

The latter has been claiming for months that she carried on a sexual affair last year with Richards, while Richards has denied such lewd and sultry allegations.

Beauvais spent most of her time on screen this summer listening to Richard blast Glanville for daring to say such a thing, acting as a sounding board for her fellow ex-actress.

Beauvais joined the Bravo franchise for Season 10, becoming the first Black cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills by doing so.

It's unknown at this time whether or not she'll be leaving the Real Housewives due to her new gig on The Real.

No word yet from Bravo on the situation and we admit to not being familiar with Beauvais' contract; we don't know for how long she signed on when she legally agreed to argue with Lisa Rinna and company on air this year.

The Real's latest addition comes after Mowry-Housley confirmed in July that she was leaving the talk show after six seasons.

"For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real," she said in her statement on Instagram back then, adding;

"The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better."

Continued Mowry-Housley:

"I'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announced that I am moving on from The Real.

And concluded Mowry-Housley:

'To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you.

"Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me.

"Sisters forever. I'll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life."

The Real launched in 2013 with Mowry-Housley, Love, Mai, Houghton and Tamar Braxton, who left the show in 2016.

Actress and comedian Amanda Seales then joined in January -- before departing this past June.

