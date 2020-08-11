Farrah Abraham: I'm Saving My Kid's Life by Letting Her Have Long Fake Nails!

Don't look now, but we've got another goofy, nonsensical, hilarious-but-also-kind-of-terrifying rant from Farrah Abraham to go over today!

(Just kidding, you can look -- it's just that you probably won't be able to look away.)

So you know how Farrah has that whole thing where she's not really able to communicate very successfully?

She tries, she really does, but she uses words incorrectly all the time, and she makes connections that don't really make sense, and she's also just ridiculous in general.

It makes it difficult sometimes to figure out what she's trying to say.

And when she's trying to talk about something she's upset about, it's even harder.

That's why a lot of interviews that she does are hard to follow -- she finds herself in little scandals all the time, someone reaches out for a statement, and they get just a big ol' mess that's kind of on topic, maybe a little.

You know what we're talking about.

And that's what happened after she got some backlash for Sophia's fingernails.

Last week, Farrah posted some videos on Instagram and TikTok, and in them, you could see that Sophia, her 11-year-old daughter, had on long fake nails.

Not the dress-up fake nails for kids either.

A lot of people took issue with this, and they left her plenty of comments letting her know about it.

"Sophia is to [sic] dam [sic] young for long fake nails wtf is wrong with you Farrah?" one person wrote. "I think someone should take her away from you."

"Those fake nails look ridiculous," another person commented. "Poor girl never had a childhood."

Another of Farrah's followers said "Wtf is she doing to her she should be playing puzzles or boarded games or dolls even not nails especially that length or color I know she ain't my kid but this is gonna affect her when she is older I know ...."

There were plenty of comments like this -- a lot of people seemed to have a lot of feelings about Sophia's fingernails.

But really, the nails aren't hurting anything.

It would be one thing if Farrah forced her to get them, or if she told her she needed them to look nice or something like that.

But there's no evidence that this is anything other than a kid wanting to feel fancy and grown-up, which is totally common and not really a problem.

Especially when you consider everything else that Farrah has ever done as a parent.

When she was asked for a statement on all of this, she could have said something like that, that it's just not a huge deal.

Instead ... well, let's get into what she said instead.

"Allowing Sophia to be creative in her art and discovery of beauty is nothing to be ashamed of," she began.

That's actually not that bad, right?

But then she said that "safety, health, and becoming of age is all about learning," and that she thought it was a good idea to let Sophia get the nails because of a "near-death experience" she had of her own at a nail salon.

That near-death experience?

She got some kind of foot fungus while getting a pedicure once.

It's a miracle she survived.

"I realized Sophia should learn about nail health and safety to prevent what I had," Farrah explained.

She even said that this isn't the first time Sophia's had her nails done -- her first time was over a year ago at a salon in Singapore.

"I'm happy Sophia will be prepared and educated about nail wellness," she said.

About all the backlash over Sophia's nails, she spoke out against the "shaming" of children, and said that "Physiologists clearly show that is bad for kids."

"More parents should guide and educate their children to be prepared for the future."

So maybe if you're not getting fake nails put on your children, you're the bad parent, did you ever think of it like that?

Again, this whole thing just seems so blown out of proportion, and it's so wild that it got to the point where Farrah felt the need to say that she's basically saving Sophia's life by allowing her to get this manicure.

But this is Farrah we're talking about, so it just wouldn't be right if things didn't get this weird, would it?