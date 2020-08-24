Ellen DeGeneres Vows to Address Fans: What Will She Say?!?

As previously reported, Ellen DeGeneres has already talked to her staffers about how much she sucks.

According to various outlets, the much-maligned comedian has even improved the conditions at work, offering these same staffers some very obvious perks that we can't believe they didn't have before.

But what about the public?

Will DeGeneres ever talk directly to her fans and address the many awful allegations that have recently been leveled against her and many of her top producers?

By now, you must be aware that numerous ex-employees have accused executives at The Ellen DeGeneres of microaggressions, sexism and racism.

An internal investigation is therefore underway, with the program's production company looking into these very troubling claims and with talk of cancelation surrounding the once-popular series.

Ellen has thus far remained mum on the controversies, at least when it comes to her viewers.

Expect this to change, however.

The 62-year-old host was seen departing a restaurant in the Southern California over the weekend and was asked by The Daily Mail how the firing of a trio of producers would affect the show going forward.

"I will be talking to my fans," she replied simply.

That's all we can report on this topic right now.

Last Monday, though, Warner Bros. Television announced that three senior producers had been fired from Ellen's show:

Ed Glavin, one of the executive producers, Jonathan Norman, a co-executive producer, and Kevin Leman, the show's head writer.

Around this same time, Ellen reporedly held a video conference with her staffers in which she annoyingly said she "wasn't perfect,"

"I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes,” the host told her crew, adding on this call:

"I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way."

As she has often done throughout this scandal, DeGeneres didn't sound overly remorsely, at least not based on these quotes.

She doesn't sound as if she's taking responsibility, either, instead qualifying her mea culpa and almost victim-blaming by saying she heard that people "felt" a certain way -- not acknowledging that she ACTED in a certain way.

Ellen is under contract to continue hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Warner Bros. Television through 2022.

She recently signed a new deal to develop three shows for WarnerMedia's new streaming platform HBO Max.

The star is desperately trying to save her show and her reputation, but the latter remains in tatters.

As for the former?

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has actually been pulled from Australian TV following all these allegations of a toxic workplace environment.

It had been airing in that country on Channel Nine since 2013.

Still, though, as of this writing, the program is set to kick off Season 18 in just a few weeks. With Ellen remaining at the helm.

Ought to be a rather interesting opening episode, huh?