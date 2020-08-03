Ellen DeGeneres: Quitting Talk Show? Getting Replaced By James Corden??

By now, you've certainly heard about the various complaints concerning Ellen DeGeneres' behavior and the toxic work environment that the comedian allegedly helped to create on the set of her popular daytime talk show.

For several months now, guests and former employees of the show have come forward to claim that Ellen is frequently rude and verbally abusive.

The host and one-woman media empire has been accused of allowing her producers to sexually harass those who were beneath them on the corporate totem pole.

They say that a culture of silence and intimidation reigned for years, and DeGeneres' behavior remained something of an open secret in Hollywood -- common knowledge that was rarley discussed.

After they were laid off with no advance warning at the start of the coronavirus lockdown, staffers began to speak up.

Now, Ellen's show is being investigated by her bosses at WarnerMedia and Telepictures, and insiders say the inquiry is turning up some seriously damaging information.

Not surprisingly, amid all these scandals, there's been considerable talk of Ellen getting fired from the show that bears her name.

Of course, this is one of the most well-known and bankable talents on the planet, not some random reality show star.

As such, Ellen will lilely be permitted to step down so that she won't be forced to suffer the indignity of getting fired.

"She feels she can't go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show," a source close to the situation tells the Daily Mail.

"The truth is she knew what was going on, it's her show," the insider adds.

"The buck stops with her. She can blame every executive under the sun – but Ellen is ultimately the one to blame.'

Of course, Ellen's show has dominated the daytime ratings game for nearly two decades.

So it should come as no surprise that execs are already weighing their options with regard to who might replace her.

According to Page Six, the current frontrunner is CBS late night host and Carpool Karaoke impresario James Corden.

One insider tells the outlet that Corden “could be the shock winner after dozens of employees accused the $50 million-a-year presenter of turning a blind eye to racism, bullying and sexual harassment on her hit daytime show,”

It's not hard to see why producers would be drawn to Corden.

With his ebullient do-gooder persona, he's basically late night's answer to Ellen.

Of course, he's also been at the center of some unflattering rumors, with insiders claiming that his onscreen persona couldn't be further from his bullying behavior backstage.

As for Ellen's apology, which she issued last week following months of silence, insiders were apparently unmoved:

"Don't think for a minute anything she has said in that apology means anything. She created and then enabled this toxic culture to go on for so long," one staffer tells the Daily Mail.

"If anyone had come to her or those three vile [executive producers] to complain, they would've been fired."

The insider goes on to say that Ellen has burned far too many bridges to make things right now.

In fact, for the past several years, she's put minimal effort into her show:

"The behavior of her show executives has been appalling, but [Ellen] is no better. In fact, she is the worst," says the insider.

"It's outrageous that she is trying to pretend that this is all a shock to her. The fish rots from the head, and Ellen is the head," the source adds.

The insider goes on to say that Ellen might not be too torn up about stepping down as she "hates coming to work."

"She has been phoning it in for so long, and only staying for the money and celebrity it affords her,' the informant says.

"We've dealt with her BS for so many years, she's not innocent at all, she's not nice and the show is not filled with happiness."

"At this point, there's really no way to save the show from this PR nightmare."

The staffer concludes:

"Ellen leaving may be the only way for this entire mess to go away."

Yes, it certainly sounds like Ms. DeGeneres is running low on options -- and it seems very unlikely that she and her staff will return to the studio once the pandemic subsides.