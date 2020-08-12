Ellen DeGeneres Tried to Fire a Waitress Over Chipped Nail Polish: Bizarre Report

Just when we thought we had heard every sordid story there was to tell about Ellen DeGeneres...

... along comes Chris Farah.

A former waitress who is now trying to make in as a comedian, Farah says she was was working at Real Food Daily in Los Angeles in 2014 when she waited on Ellen and wife Portia de Rossi.

Everything went fine and normal during their interactions.

Or so Farah thought.

A week later, however, she claims that her managerr called her into his office and said DeGeneres had filed a complaint.

"She really went out of her way to try to hurt someone who was beneath her and serving her," the 35-year-old told DailyMail.com.

Ellen, according to Farah, took issue with the server's chipped nail polish.

"You’re going to try to take money away from me for two weeks because you don’t like the way my nails looked? It’s shitty," Farah told this same outlet, adding:

"It’s not anything akin to her image of 'be kind. It’s unnecessarily cruel and out of touch, and doesn’t understand the repercussions. It’s a crazy thing to do."

It absolutely is -- if it actually happened.

We obviously have no idea if Farah is telling the truth... and even if you believe all the horrible allegations against DeGeneres of late, this just sounds unsually bizarre.

"There’s an underlying sadistic-ness to her sometimes, under the veil of this whole 'be kind to others' thing," Farah now says.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently under investigation amid numerous claims of sexual harassment by executive producers, with numerous past employees saying the culture backstage was "toxic."

This is an accusation that has been backed up by none other than the DJ who seemed to get along very well with Ellen.

In front of the camera, that is.

In early July, talk show staffers revealed bombshell accusations they suffered from "racism, fear, and intimidation” on set.

“Is she always nice? No,” said a former staffer of the host. “It irritates me that people think she’s all sweetness and light and she gets away with it."

DeGeneres wasn't cited as the one actually doing the harassing or intimidating, with most ex-employees pointing a finger at three of her executive producers.

But the superstar has since apologized for all the ways her program has seemingly run way, way, way off track.

In this message, Ellen acknowledged that her "success" -- which includes 30 Emmys and 20 People's Choice Awards -- would not have been possible "without all of your contributions," referring to everyone backstage.

"My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that," she said.

"I’m learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop...

"As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded.

"To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me."

Added DeGeneres:

"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done.

"Clearly some didn't."

"That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again.'

This is how she then concluded:

I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world.

I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it. Again, I’m so sorry to anyone who didn’t have that experience.

If not for COVID, I’d have done this in person, and I can’t wait to be back on our stage and see you all then. Stay safe and healthy.