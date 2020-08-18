Ellen DeGeneres Fires Maligned Producers, Confesses "I'm Not Perfect"

They. Are. Outta Here.

On Monday evening, The Ellen DeGeneres Show fired three executive producers who have been at the center of the program's ongoing controveries and scandals.

According to Variety, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have all been ousted from the Warner Bros following very troubling allegations raised in recent reports by Buzzfeed News.

Over the past couple months, accusations against series executives of racial insensitivity, sexual misconduct and other toxic work problems have come to damning light.

As a result, the reputation of DeGeneres is in tatters.

Once considered a beloved figure in Hollywood -- mostly due to the belief that she was a genuine, kind-hearted person -- DeGeneres has seemingly now been exposed as a cruel phony.

Just consider what one former employee recently said about the comedian.

There's been talk that Ellen is only nice to celebrities and that she failed to put an end to microaggressions and other major issues on set.

In late July, DeGeneres apologized for her role in creating a toxic culture -- and now multiple outlets are reporting that she's done so again.

In a video conference with staff on Monday, DeGeneres reportedly told emplooyees she "wasn't perfect," a source who was on the call said to People Magazine.

"I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes,” the host told crew.

“I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient.

"I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way.”

Based on just these quotes alone, it seems like a rather lame apology.

For starters, no one is asking DeGeneres to be perfect. They're just asking her to prevent racism and sexual misconduct behind the scenes of her talk show.

Seems like a pretty low bar to clear, doesn't it?

Moreover, she's shifting the blame to the alleged victims by stating that she heard they felt she treated them poorly, while adding the conditional if to her mea culpa at the end there.

During the video conference, “Ellen was emotional, she was emphatic about making it better and making herself more available," People writes.

Adds this People insider:

"She acknowledged she can be introverted at times and she apologized if that was ever seen as hurtful.

'They’re putting in real structures and resources for people so this never happens again and that is extremely important to Ellen. She was emotional seeing everybody. They’re family."

In the wake of the overwhelming controversy surrounding the talk show, numerous voices have come out in support of DeGeneres, including Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, and her wife, Portia de Rossi.

Previously, DeGeneres wrote in a memo to her staff:

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect.

"Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

"And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."