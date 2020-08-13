Drake Bell Accused of Abuse by Ex-Girlfriend; Actor Denies Allegations

Drake Bell has been accused of abuse by former girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt.

And the allegations really are exceptionally ugly.

Lingafelt -- who goes by her stage name Jimi Ono on social media -- spoke out against the actor in a TikTok video on Wednesday, alleging that the 34-year old both verbally and physically abused during their relationship.

"First off I'd like to start out by saying, I don't really care if anyone believes me, as this is my story and my life, and something that I went through," she said of the Drake & Josh star, adding:

"It wasn't until recently that I actually realized that abuse isn't something that all women have to go through."

Lingafelt and Bell started dating in 2006 and were a couple for about two years.

The singer/actress went on to explain that she and Bell started dating when she was 16 years old and being homeschooled.

"I moved in with him, I was singing. It wasn't until about a year when the verbal abuse started," she detailed.

"And when I say verbal abuse, imagine the worst type of verbal abuse you could ever imagine, and that was what I got... It then turned to physical -- hitting, throwing, everything.'

Lingafelt accused Bell of dragging her down a set of stairs in their home at one point during their relationship, which last from August 2006 to February 2009.

Added the social media personality:

"At the pinnacle of it, he drug [sic] me down the stairs of our house on Los Feliz. My face hit every step on the way down. I have photos of this.

"I don't even want to get into the underage girls thing," she added. "I mean I will, but I'm scared."

In a pair of other TikTok videos, Lingafelt posted screenshots of direct message conversations that she said she received from others after posting her story.

In one of those messages, the writer -- whose name was covered up -- said Bell had sex with a 15-year-old when he was 20.

"Everyone that really knows me and has been a friend of mine for the past 15 years, knows all too well of the abuse that Drake Bell put me through," Lingafelt wrote.

"I have so many witnesses, I have photos, it was my life. If you don't believe me, it is clear to me what kind of person you are, and I don't need that on my side."

In conclusion:

"Nobody wants attention from abuse!!!!!!!. I hope this gives girls the strength to come out about their experiences with him, because I know for a fact he has hundreds of victims."

Since these allegations went viral, Bell has issued a statement to People Magazine.

It reads as follows...

As our relationship ended — more than a decade ago — we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up. But that is it.

Clearly, Melissa still felt close enough to me just last year that she was comfortable reaching out to ask me to provide her with financial support during a tough time (which I did).

I do not know if today’s behavior is some kind of misguided quest for more money or attention.

But I cannot and will not allow these offensive and defamatory allegations to go unchallenged and I am reviewing my legal options.