David Eason Posts White Supremacist Rant on Instagram; Jenelle Evans Stands By Her Man (Of Course)

We've known for quite some time that David Eason is a racist moron.

After all, the man has made very little effort to conceal his bigotry over the years.

Whether it's ignorant rants against Michelle Obama or his bizarre obsession with the Confederate flag, David is constantly sending a message that he's a believer in racial inequality and an advocate of white supremacy.

Perhaps not surprisingly, his displays of ignorance and hatred have become more blatant in the year and change since Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2.

Perhaps at this point, David figures he has nothing to lose.

And shockingly, Jenelle is standing by her man as he abandons any pretense of being a decent human being and reveals himself to be a violent white supremacist.

Earlier this week, David participated in one of the most revolting social media trends in recent memory.

In an apparent response to the black boxes that appeared on many people's social media pages in response to the police murder of George Floyd, Eason -- along with other idiots -- posted a white box and the hashtag "#whiteoutwednesday".

"White out Wednesday because I love my strong, white, American brothers and sisters who are proud and not ashamed of their skin color regardless of all the prejudice against us right now!" he captioned the post.

"We are being attacked by everyone, then some of you feel guilty for no reason. What did we do that was so wrong? All the wrongs have been righted!"

Many of Easons followers commented with words of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

David, clearly enjoying his brief return to relvancy, was quick to respond.

"BLM is a corporation not a slogan," he replied in one case.

Thankfully, commenters did not relent in the face of David's open bigorty.

"This is what it looks like to be racist in America," one user wrote, according to The Blast.

"Boy, that racism shines bright," another added.

David's latest act of bigotry emerged on the same day that video of Eason pistol-whipping Jenelle's friend surfaced on Instagram.

But if you thought that one-two punch of bigotry and violence would wake Jenelle up to the fact that her children aren't safe in this man's presence, you've got another thing coming.

Evans recently posted the above photo of herself with David, and it seems she's once again decided to co-sign her husband's hatred.

“You da best [heart emoji] #Hubby,” she captioned the pic.

Naturally, this confirmation that Jenelle has decided to once again ignore some massive red flags elicited quite a few negative responses in the comments.

The situation deteriorated so rapidly that Jenelle felt the need to respond.

“I don’t care what they say, I love you no matter what,” Evans commented on her own pic.

“Here’s to new beginnings. #HappyWifeHappyLife.”

We're not sure what Jenelle means by "new beginnings" -- maybe there's some truth to the rumors that she and David broke up and got back together in June -- but we know very few people are surprised by her tolerance for his racism.

However, a few are surprised that David has decided to stick with his bleached-blonde locks.

"Lmao I thought this was Joe Exotic at first," one commenter remarked.

An understandable mistake, if ever there was one.

Hopefully, David will eventually meet the same fate as the Tiger King star.