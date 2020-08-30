Danielle Staub Says Andy Cohen Loves Drugs and Orgies and Really, Really Sucks

Danielle Staub may be the most controversial Real Housewife in franchise history.

A lead cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for two seasons, Staub has appeared in multiple sex tapes and once spent a month in jail for her alleged role in a kidnapping and extortion scandal.

She's been at the center of many controversies.

And yet:

Staub is now here, months after the final time she was a member of the Bravo family, to say that her past is absolutely nothing when compared to the present of host and producer Andy Cohen.

The 58-year old posted a lengthy statement about her previous business partnership with Cohen via Instagram on Wednesday, August 26... while promoting her podcast, “Absolutely Danielle.”

(Editor's Note: That title needs a lot of work.)

“I am no longer forced to walk into the Lions Den,” Staub began.

“Andy kept me In the dark long enough! He has taken whats mine and given it to others!"

She then referenced Cohen becoming a dad and continued:

"Now that you are a parent I’d hoped you would see some of the pain you caused my family, even when I left the show to protect my young children, you mocked me repeatedly defaming me and yet I still continued to give you over a decade to do right by me and mine!”

Staub was far from finished, too:

"Now it’s time you understand that ‘for every action there is a reaction.’

"You must’ve seen this coming and YOU know you were wrong, yet you continued.

"So for all the times you held me down and picked me apart instead of building me up and standing with me, for all the times you made me stand alone ‘kept me in the dark,’ may you tread lightly in your own darkness.

"‘For letting me be the last to know’ may you learn to do better."

The Naked Truth author also alleged fans “mirror [Cohen’s] behavior” toward her but she said he never stood up for her.

As you can see below, Staub also claimed Cohen goes on multiple Grindr dates per night and partakes in the occasional hard drug use.

To be clear, however, Danielle only cites "reputable sources" here.

She doesn't say she has any first-hand knowledge of these activities or habits.

“I’ve been waiting for you to revere me,” Staub addded.

“I’ve even gone as far as to ask you to be kinder and more gentle with me but it fell on deaf ears. No more waiting or asking,

"I have no hate no more respect I don’t honor you and I won’t defend you.

"But I will advise: ‘Be careful whose toes you step on today because they may be attached to the ass you have to kiss tomorrow.'”

These harsh claims come seven months after the Staub announced her exit from Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“I will be never returning as a Housewife again with the Jersey girls,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January.

“I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been a part of this whole franchise and I’ve been very happy to rally and stand on a platform and be here with all of you.

"But it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day.”

Staub co-starred on Real Housewives of New Jersey as an an original cast member on seasons 1 and 2.

She departed the series before season 3 after she had a falling out with Teresa Giudice.

The pair made amends in 2016, and Staub returned as a “friend” role in seasons 8, 9 and 10.

Cohen, meanwhile, has not yet responded to any of Staub's allegations.