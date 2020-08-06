Colton Underwood to Tayshia Adams: Hope You Find a Great Kisser as The Bachelorette!

Colton Underwood has a unique perspective on Tayshia Adams suddenly being cast as The Bachelorette.

How come?

Because the former ABC star nearly married her!

Adams, of course, has been selected to take over for Clare Crawley on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette after Crawley refused to continue to filming.

According to various reports, Crawley fell in love with suitor Dale Moss after just 12 days on set in California -- and the two may already be engaged.

Crazy, right?!?

In the wake of this shocker, producers have responded by picking Adams to jump in and finish Crawley's season, with insiders saying she's already on location and ready to go.

Adams rose to reality television fame as a contestant on Underwood's season of The Bachelor, advancing all the way to the finals.

On Bachelor in Paradise last September, meanwhile, Underwood's kissing technique came under fire by three women who had all swapped spit with him a few months prior.

"Yeah, not gonna lie," Adams said on this spinoff, agreeing with Caitlin Clemmens and Sydney Lotuaco, who also criticized Underwood's lip-locking abilities.

"But he got better by the end of the season... I think I'm a good teacher," Adams added.

Fast forward to this week and Colton reacting to The Bachelorette spoilers that confirmed Adams would soon be on the lookout for a husband.

"Congrats @TayshiaAdams — good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser," he Tweeted, throwing some funny shade at himself.

Adams advanced made it to the final three on Colton's season ... before he ended things with her and Hannah Godwin to fight for Cassie Randolph after she departed.

Underwood and Randolph were then together for about two years before they recently split.

Now, Adams will be the one in charge of her own romantic future.

And Bachelor Nation remains blown away by the unprecedented switcheroo.

"When I stepped in as Bachelorette, I wanted to pave a way for more diversity, for more people who look like me and who didn’t look like the typical lead,” Rachel Lindsay, who was the first Black Bachelorette, told Entertainment Tonight.

“So to see another Bachelorette of color, I’m thrilled.

"I have been fighting for inclusion, and I’ve said before that Tayshia would be an excellent Bachelorette, so I am more than happy to pass the torch.

"I am so excited to see what she’s going to do, how she will represent herself and her journey to find love.

"Now she’s in the driver’s seat, and I’m excited to see her get this opportunity.”

Added Tayshia's ex, John Paul James:

“I’m really happy and excited for her on this new journey. I hope she finds the love and happiness that she deserves.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe is also really psyched.

“Holy freaking plot twist of Tayshia becoming the new Bachelorette and Clare apparently found love. I cannot confirm or deny, but I have thoughts,” the Season 11 Bachelorette said on her Instagram Stories.

“I love both of these women. I was really excited to watch Clare's journey. …

Now, enter Tayshia.

"Great, I wanted her to be the Bachelorette a while ago. I’m super pumped on this.”