Colton Underwood Calls Out Bachelor Producers, Details "Depression and Anxiety" in Shocking Interview

During his time as The Bachelor, Colton Underwood was a famous virgin who had not yet had sexual intercourse.

Now, however, in an explosive new interview, the reality star has BLASTED franchise producers for all the ways they allegedly f--ked him over.

The 28-year old former football player went there during an appearance on a podcast hosted by Bachelor Nation expert Reality Steve.

During this exchange, Colton detailed his "falling out" with the reality TV franchise, even alleging that producers took "advantage" of and "abused" ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph during her July appearance on a Greatest Seasons Ever episode.

However, before revealing precisely why he's "not in a good place" with the program, Underwood outlined how tremendously his mental health suffered as a result of the show.

Thinking back to a February 2019 incident in which a female fan allegedly groped him at a charity event, Colton said:

"I just remember feeling so powerless and like such a piece of meat," he said on air.

"That for me was a big turning point in my mental health, of like, 'Wow, I have no clue what I'm in for right now.' And it got pretty bad. It got dark."

Things only got worse from there for Colton after he wrapped production on his season of The Bachelor, eventually came face-to-face with the "magnitude" of his immediate stardom.

During a visit to Las Vegas with Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann, Underwood said he attended a concert where viewers were simply all over him.

This led to some severe anxiety any time Colton went out in public.

"I had so much anxiety and so much depression that I was like, throughout the majority of my season [airing], I was pretty heavily medicated. I'm not gonna lie," Colton confessed.

"I was taking medication for anxiety and for depression during the whole entire season."

If you remember, Underwood did seem a tad troubled during his run.

At one point, he famously ran away from the camera and jumped over a fence to get some privacy.

Underwood has tried to keep his distance from The Bachelor since his stint concluded.

"There's just been too many things that I've found out about, and that has happened, for me to feel comfortable working with them again on a professional level, not even personal," Colton explained.

For a recent example?

Colton is pissed over the way Chris Harrison treated Randolph when she agreed to sit down for a virtual interview this summer.

Her remarks about their May breakup sparked a social media feud between the exes, yet Colton insisted he was only taking aim at those wbo set up the special.

"Cass stayed extremely professional and extremely quiet about our breakup, which I was so happy and thankful for," he said.

"I even texted her. I said, man, I appreciate that. Like, thank you. What bugged me was the fact that the show took advantage of her."

He continued:

"I get very defensive over people I love, and I know Cass is a big girl and she could fight her own battles.

'But I just know her heart and she doesn't want to rock the boat.

"And she loves people even if they abuse her, or even if they take advantage of her, which is what they did."

Colton came down with the coronavirus a couple months ago and recovered at Cassie's parents' house.

Just a few weeks later, he and his chosen suitor ended their two-year romance, seemingly on amicable terms -- until the aforementioned back-and-forth.

Underwood, meanwhile, actually went after Harrison in this podcast.

It's hard to think of almost any other Bachelor alum ever attacking the popular host, but...

"And then you have Chris Harrison pointing questions saying, 'I sense you don't want to make Colton mad or you're afraid you're going to upset Colton," he said.

"It's like, 'No, Chris. I literally talked to her the morning of that interview. We're good.'

"Stop worrying about me or painting me to be this controlling or angry person. I'm not angry. If there's anybody I'm upset about or upset with it's you guys.

"You're going to have my ex on the show over your lead, which I completely get. We're not in a good place, you know."

Colton and Cassie haven't offered up many details when it comes to their breakup, but the offended celebrity did confirm that it had nothing to do with speculation over infidelity or his sexuality.

"In regards to those rumors, I addressed it pretty heavily in the book and I've gone through it throughout my whole entire life," Underwood said.

"And of course it doesn't help being on a national stage for the mental health aspect. But the bottom line is I'm not gay.

"I have love and support for anybody in the LGBTQ community and support that, and love is love at the end of the day."

Concluded the outspoken ex-Bachelor anchor:

"I'm sort of used to it at this point, but I don't think I'm ever going to give a good enough answer.

"I'm always going to almost feel like I'm on defense probably for a very long time."