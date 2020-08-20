Cole Sprouse Spills Details of Breakup with Lili Reinhart

Late this spring, the world learned that Riverdale power couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse broke up.

Now, in a rare statement, Cole is speaking about the breakup, even sharing a few details of their split.

Taking to Instagram, Cole is giving fans a timeline of the end of their relationship.

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year," his Instagram post begins.

He continues, adding that they ended up "deciding to more permanently split in March."

"What an incredible experience I had," Cole reflects.

He expresses: "I’ll always feel lucky."

It is good that these feelings are so very amicable, because they are still very much costars.

Cole writes that he expects to always feel fortunate "and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love."

That line seems to indicate that this is his first time falling in love. Curious; he has had long term relationships before.

"I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward," he declares.

"All I’ll say about it," Cole says, sharing that he does not plan any further commentary.

What's more, he shares that his word is final.

He tells his fans and followers that "anything else you hear doesn’t matter."

"Also her movie comes out soon!" Cole notes.

Chemical Hearts is an upcoming romantic drama from Amazon Studios and will premiere on August 21.

He writes: "I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does."

"Thanks guys," Cole concludes his post.

It accompanies a photo of Lili on what we must assume is a long walk in the Pacific Northwest, perhaps near where Riverdale is filmed.

Vancouver is notably much cooler than many areas of the US. I'm jealous, but it would explain Lili's long sleeves while out in the woods.

As we said, it's good that they are getting along so well.

Not only are they castmates, but Bughead -- the smush name for Betty Cooper and Bughead, their characters -- is a very popular pairing.

Older viewers may be watching more for Cheryl/Toni or simply for the wild ride of nonsensical storylines, but a solid chunk of the teen audience is there for this particular ship.

Interestingly, Cole makes this statement on the same week that Lili said that she did not want to discuss the breakup.

See, fans had interpreted a comment that she made about poetry to be about Cole.

In fact, they thought that she had accused Cole of cheating. She had not.

Not only had she not been talking about Cole, but she had not plans to.

Instead, she said, she would never discuss something so "incredibly private."

So why is Cole speaking about it now?

Some may think that he was being shady or trying to get a head of a story, but maybe there's another explanation.

I wouldn't call myself a Cole stan exactly, but in this case, I think that he was doing Lili a favor.

What if he made this post just before her movie comes out to promote it so that it does better? Because, well, we're all talking about it now. Just a thought.