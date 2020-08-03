Christine Quinn: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Are as Lame as Spencer and Heidi Pratt!

If The Hills and Million Dollar Listing met one wild night, got wasted, banged and had a kid, the result would be Selling Sunset.

The Netflix reality show about dueling realtors should not be watched by anyone who's currently house hunting, as it might cause them to stay up nights and fret about what sort of awful people will be receiving a commission from their eventual purchase.

In other words, just as Netflix took the usual level of dating show ridiculousness and cranked it up to 11 to create Love Is Blind, so too has the OG streaming service delivered TV's most bonkers real estate series with Selling Sunset.

Of course, producers recently received an unfair assist in keeping the absurdity going thanks to Heather Rae Young's engagement to Tarek El Moussa.

The couple announced last month that they're planning to get hitched, and it's basically the real estate world equivalent of when Ronnie from Jersey Shore dated Khloe Kardashian's friend.

It's the 2020 version of a Flintstones-Jetsons crossover, and it's almost unfair to the entire HGTV lineup.

As you may recall Tarek's split from Christina El Moussa was the stuff of gossip legend.

Despite a seriously messy breakup (there was a fight in which the cops were called and Tarek stormed off with a gun at one point), the El Moussas have attempted to continue working together on their media empire.

Will the awkward partnership be helped or hindered by the fact that they're both in new relationships?

Only time will tell, but it seems that Heather's co-star Christie Quinn rightly finds the whole situation insane.

"It's really funny to see Heather's relationship play out because her and her boyfriend have such an interesting dynamic," Christine recently told Page Six before delivering one of the most backhanded compliments in recent history:

"I call them 'Speidi' all the time."

"Because it's like articles all the time about baking cookies, you know, watching movies," Quinn said, referring to one of the lamest reality TV couples of all time - Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag of The Hills fame.

"It's ridiculous," she added.

Christine promised that Heather will get deservedly roasted for the cornier aspects of her relationship on the new season of Selling Sunset, which is set to be released this Friday on Netflix.

"So you know, you're going to see the girls and I just get so tired of it [on the show]," she said.

Quinn added - perhaps jokingly - that she and Young will "definitely get into a fight" on an upcoming episode.

We can only pray that she's being serious.

Two blonde realtors pummeling each other in the middle of an open house is the type of content this country needs as we enter our 47th month of quarantine.