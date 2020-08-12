Christine Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Comes Out as "Raging Bisexual"

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is dedicated to her kids, and fans are pretty fond of them, too.

Her daughter Gwendlyn has come out as a "raging bisexual" on social media. Fans are supportive ... but a little confused.

"I’m your basic, average girl and I’m here to save the world," Gwendlyn Brown's very new Twitter account's bio reads.

"BLACK LIVES MATTER," she writes. "Raging Bisexual. She/her #settleforbiden2020."

You don't have to use Twitter yourself to see her bio. Take a look:

Now that looks like the bios of easily 1/3 of the people I follow.

But some Sister Wives fans are scratching their heads a little.

They're happy to see her come out as bisexual, but ... what is a raging bisexual?

We're going to bypass the Urban Dictionary definitions and give it to you straight -- well, bi.

It just means that she's bi. It's like when someone says "I'm a huge lesbian, actually" or "I'm almost too gay."

In other words, Gwendlyn is fully comfortable with her sexuality and is not going to be shy about who she is. Good for her!

As we mentioned, her Twitter account is very new.

It looks like she joined to take part in the online chorus of support for the courageous Black Lives Matter protests.

And her tweets reflect her interest in positive, affirming causes for marginalized communities.

As for her tweets themselves, they look entirely consistent with her moral outlook on the world.

"Excited to say, we’ve recently started teaching lgbtq+ history in schools," reads one tweet. "We’re improving silently."

She quotes: "There’s a German saying: if you see a Nazi sitting at a table with 10 other people, that’s a table of 11 Nazis. Still relevant to this day."

"'Racist' is not an insult; it’s an encouragement to educate oneself and become someone who isn’t called racist, instead of being someone who asks not to be called racist," Gwendlyn tweets.

She is absolutely right there, and she is again in a follow-up tweet when she cautions fellow white people about their knee-jerk reactions.

"If you’re more afraid of the word 'racist' than of the n-word, check yourself," Gwendlyn cautions.

Gwendlyn's Instagram bio is, as if often the case, a little simpler than her Twitter bio.

She has also had her Instagram for longer. She lists her pronouns, name-drops Sister Wives, and reminds the world that Black Lives Matter.

In her posts, Gwendlyn is happy to continue educating her followers on the importance of protest, pushing for change, and solidarity.

For example, she shared this post earlier this year.

Here, we see the LGBTQ+ pride flag that includes the entire community in a background square.

In front of that is a circular trans flag. And in front of that is a brown fist to celebrate communities of color.

As you can see in the comments, this post from early June received praise from both her mother, Christine, and her sister, Mariah.

Notably, coming out as LGBTQ+ in any way, shape, or form is a huge deal within Christian fundamentalist families.

In many cases -- but not this one -- it can lead to violence or ostracization. Fortunately, the Browns have proven to be so much better than that.