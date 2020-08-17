Christine Brown Shades Robyn, Leaves Sister Wives Nation in Shock

Christine Brown made her feelings very well know this weekend about a certain jewelry line.

In doing so, she appeared to also make her feelings very well known about a certain fellow Sister Wives cast member.

Allow us to explain...

Christine Brown with a Smile

A few days ago, Christine shared a photo on her Instagram page of a necklace, bracelet and matching earrings from Kendra Scott’s jewelry line.

This is what she wrote as a caption to the photo:

“@kendrascott is probably my favorite jewelry company of all time. Thanks love!”

What made this shout-out noteworthy? And, to some followers, a clear sign of tension between a pair of Sister Wives?

Christine Brown in a Jacket

Because Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn, owns My Sisterwife’s Closet.

This is an online jewelry and clothing line boutique run by Robyn, although it's been dormant for a little while. The website appears to not really be operable right now.

As a result, many social media users out there took Christine's praise for that other company as a bit of shade hurled in the direction of Robyn.

Robyn Brown in 2020

“That’s so shady and I’m here for it," wrote one commenter, while another chimed in as follows:

"Robyn has a jewelry store [My Sister Wife's Closet] that supposedly belongs to all the wives, so Christine claiming that Kendra Scott is her favorite is at best a moment of forgetfulness and at worst intentional shade."

A third wrote: “Shots fired.”

Robyn used to use her own Instagram account to promote various items from My Sister Wife's Closet.

However, nothing appears to have been added to that catalog in over a year.

Robyn Brown on an Episode

When fans visit the brand's website, a message reads: “We’ll be back soon! We are busy updating the store for you."

Overall, though, the larger point here is that Christine must have been aware of what she was saying, right?

And she happened to have said it just after joining Cameo in an attempt to make some money for her struggling family.

As has been well documented by now, the Browns are in financial trouble. That can't be denied.

sisters closet

Kody has spent well over $1 million on real estate in Arizona. He's paying multiple mortgages. He has no idea what to do with a giant piece of land he bought in Coyote Pass.

Christine and Meri both peddle LuLaRoe clothing online, doing their part to make monetary ends meet.

Robyn, however, doesn't seem to be very active in the professional world at all.

In March, she and Kody applied for a $150,000 home equity line of credit, even saying on their application that it was an emergent situation.

Sister Wives, United

Did Christine therefore making this jewelry comment on purpose?

As a way to shine a spotlight on someone she considers to be unhelpful and lazy... when her family needs her most?

We doubt either woman will let us know for certain. These spouses seem to specialize in passive aggressive jabs and messages online.

In lieu of clarity, therefore, we're just gonna go ahead and assume that Christine was totally calling out Robyn here.

Because that makes for the best possible content.

Sister Wives: Meri and Kody Finally Throwing in the Towel?
Meri Brown: My Relationship with Kody is OVER!!!
Robyn Brown: I Don't Think ANY of the Sister Wives Should Be Married to Kody!